aeroroutes.com
Aeromexico Adds 737 MAX 9 Canada Service in March 2023
Aeromexico in March 2023 plans to add Boeing 737 MAX 9 service to Canada, namely Montreal and Toronto. As of 07FEB23, the airline’s 737 MAX 9 service is scheduled from 01MAR23 to 25MAR23 inclusive. Schedule listed below is effective 12MAR23 – 25MAR23, reflecting daylight savings time adjustment. Mexico...
aeroroutes.com
PegasFly Adds Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk Service From March 2023
PegasFly in March 2023 plans to add new service to Belarus, as the airline schedules Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk route. Operated by Embraer E190 aircraft, the airline schedules 2 weekly flights from 02MAR23. EO1101 GOJ0030 – 0240MSQ E90 47. EO1102 MSQ0340 – 0535GOJ E90 47.
aeroroutes.com
Air France Removes Paris CDG – Cayenne Seasonal Route in NS23
Air France in January 2023 adjusted service on Paris CDG – Cayenne route, as the airline removed seasonal service during Northern summer season. The Skyteam member previously scheduled 3 weekly flights between 26JUN23 and 02SEP23, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Previously planned schedule as follows. AF870 CDG1450 – 1900CAY 332...
aeroroutes.com
Azul Adds Belo Horizonte – Curacao Service in late-2Q23
Brasilian carrier Azul in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch new international service at Belo Horizonte, initially with the addition of Belo Horizonte – Curacao route from 24JUN23. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate 1 weekly flight on Saturdays from Brasil. AD8786 CNF1300 – 1800CUR 320 6. AD8787...
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo NS23 Middle East Network Additions
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo at the launch of Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 routes to the Middle East, from Chennai and Hyderabad. Briefly served during the pandemic, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate following service. Chennai – Abu Dhabi eff 26MAR23 1 daily A320 (Last served regularly until September...
aeroroutes.com
airBaltic NS23 Tampere Network Adjustment
AirBaltic this week announced new routes addition at its Tampere base, where the airline plans to add service to Milan and Nice during Northern summer 2023 season. Tampere – Milan Malpensa eff 01MAY23 2 weekly A220-300 BT567 TMP0610 – 0855MXP 223 4. BT567 TMP1715 – 2000MXP 223 1...
aeroroutes.com
Neos NS23 Dakar Operations
Italian carrier Neos in Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Senegal, replacing Boeing 737-800. For the third consecutive summer*, the airline has been offering expanded capacity on Milan Malpensa – Dakar route, scheduled twice weekly. The 787-9 Dreamliner service during summer 2023 season is scheduled from 16JUN23 to 29SEP23 (except 20JUN23).
aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Egypt NS23 Saudi Arabia Network Additions
Air Arabia Egypt in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add 2 routes to Saudi Arabia, including a service resumption. Alexandria Borg el Arab – Dammam eff 28MAR23 3 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2020) E5313 HBE1525 – 1925DMM 320 6. E5313 HBE1550 – 1950DMM 320 2...
aeroroutes.com
Ryanair NS23 A320 Network Additions – 05FEB23
Ryanair in Northern summer 2023 season schedules additional Airbus A320 service, operated by Lauda. As of 05FEB23, Airbus A320 aircraft service additions, including those previously not seen A320 operating between 01APR22 and 25MAR23, as follows. London Stansted – Barcelona. London Stansted – Biarritz. London Stansted – Bordeaux.
