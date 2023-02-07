Florida lawmakers voted Thursday to give Gov. Ron DeSantis new power over the state's most iconic theme parks amid his ongoing feud with Disney. Under a fast-tracked bill that could be headed to the Republican governor's desk by the end of the week, the state would take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 55-year-old government body that has effectively given Disney control over the land around its Orlando-area theme parks. The district's existing board, made up of individuals with close ties to Disney, would be replaced by a five-member board hand-picked by DeSantis.

