Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
news8000.com
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
news8000.com
Opal Lee, the 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' becomes second Black American to have portrait hung in Texas statehouse
Opal Lee, the 96-year-old Texan who successfully championed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, was honored on Wednesday with the unveiling of a portrait at the state Capitol. The portrait of Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," is the first new portrait to be hung in the state...
news8000.com
Wisconsin sees largest reported number of toxic shock syndrome cases in more than 10 years
MADISON (WKBT) -- The Wisconsin DHS is monitoring a sharp increase in toxic shock syndrome cases in the state. Toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, is a serious illness caused by bacteria that can produce toxins. According to DHS, Wisconsin sees 0-1 case per year.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
news8000.com
Florida High School Athletic Association removes all questions about menstruation from required medical evaluation form
At an emergency meeting Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved a proposal to remove all questions about menstrual cycles from medical forms required to participate in high school sports in the state. The new form will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year and will be available...
news8000.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in St. Charles
ST CHARLES, Minn. (WKBT) -- One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket in St. Charles has won $50,000. The Whitewater Travel Plaza at 2850 Whitewater Avenue sold the winning ticket.
news8000.com
Florida House approves plan to give DeSantis new power over Disney
Florida lawmakers voted Thursday to give Gov. Ron DeSantis new power over the state's most iconic theme parks amid his ongoing feud with Disney. Under a fast-tracked bill that could be headed to the Republican governor's desk by the end of the week, the state would take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 55-year-old government body that has effectively given Disney control over the land around its Orlando-area theme parks. The district's existing board, made up of individuals with close ties to Disney, would be replaced by a five-member board hand-picked by DeSantis.
news8000.com
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
