Shreveport, LA

Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida House approves plan to give DeSantis new power over Disney

Florida lawmakers voted Thursday to give Gov. Ron DeSantis new power over the state's most iconic theme parks amid his ongoing feud with Disney. Under a fast-tracked bill that could be headed to the Republican governor's desk by the end of the week, the state would take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 55-year-old government body that has effectively given Disney control over the land around its Orlando-area theme parks. The district's existing board, made up of individuals with close ties to Disney, would be replaced by a five-member board hand-picked by DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
WISCONSIN STATE

