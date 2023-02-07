A new bill in Florida would give the governor control of Disney's governing district

Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate backs bill to cut degrees needed for jobs
The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill calls for the...
Georgia Today: Prison warden arrested, VP Harris in Atlanta, financial boost for Midtown ATL park
On the Thursday Feb. 9th edition of Georgia Today: A Georgia prison warden has been arrested, VP Harris speaks in Atlanta, and a financial boost for a planned Midtown ATL park. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Feb. 9. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, a Georgia prison warden has been arrested on conspiracy charges. The vice president talks climate change in Atlanta, and the planned Midtown Connector project gets a financial boost. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
New 'Survivor' cast includes 2 from Georgia. Here’s more about them
Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. That’s how you win $1 million and become the Sole Survivor. Season 44 of Survivor will kick off on Mar. 1 as 18 new castaways will be stranded and put to the ultimate test of their physical and mental abilities in the islands of Fiji. But...
Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review
A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The provision in a sweeping 2021 election overhaul allows state lawmakers who represent a given...
Lawmakers: Dogfighting debates on Day 15
Senators passed a bill out of committee that would increase penalties for dogfighting in Georgia. . Senate Bill 68, sponsored by Sen. Rick Williams (R - Milledgeville), would allow prosecutors to go after repeat dogfighting organizers using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, statute. . "This is stronger than the...
One state looks to get kids in crisis out of the ER — and back home
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. It was around 2 a.m. when Carmen realized her 12-year-old daughter was in danger and needed help. Haley wasn't in...
Georgia Senate committee introduces bill to make vaping a misdemeanor
The state Senate Health and Human Services Committee met on Tuesday to discuss legislation restricting vaping inside enclosed public spaces. The bill would require that vaping in restricted areas be considered a misdemeanor punishable through fines. Senate Bill 47 would essentially update the codes of the Smoke-Free Air Act of...
Georgia Today: Elections Board rules on volunteers handing out water; Revisiting COVID restrictions
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb 8 edition of Georgia Today: Elections board rules on volunteers handing out water, lawmakers are revisiting COVID restrictions, and a Georgia man killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday,...
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
State lawmaker plans bill to override local housing restrictions, standards to meet workforce quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of...
As Wisconsin struggles to hire prosecutors, one D.A. resigned because of the workload
Experts say it's a nationwide problem, as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher paying jobs. Local prosecutors' offices across the U.S. are struggling to hire enough lawyers. In Wisconsin, the staffing shortage in one county became so severe and the workload so heavy, a longtime district attorney said he had no choice but to resign. From Wisconsin Public Radio, Sarah Lehr reports.
Florida high school athletes won't have to report their periods after emergency vote
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
Georgians with marketplace insurance aren’t guaranteed good access to care
A study of over 600,000 Georgians with health care plans under the Affordable Care Act found a quarter million subscribers deal with network inadequacy, or a lack of nearby in-network providers for even basic care. That makes them insured, but essentially uncovered. County-level data from last year shows some rural...
Georgia man who died at Pearl Harbor will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
LISTEN: Shipfitter 3rd Class Malcolm Donald was stationed on the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were identified more than 75 years later — and he'll be buried with full honors this week. GPB's Devon Zwald has more. A Georgia man who died during the...
