ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A new bill in Florida would give the governor control of Disney's governing district

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Prison warden arrested, VP Harris in Atlanta, financial boost for Midtown ATL park

On the Thursday Feb. 9th edition of Georgia Today: A Georgia prison warden has been arrested, VP Harris speaks in Atlanta, and a financial boost for a planned Midtown ATL park. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Feb. 9. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, a Georgia prison warden has been arrested on conspiracy charges. The vice president talks climate change in Atlanta, and the planned Midtown Connector project gets a financial boost. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: Dogfighting debates on Day 15

Senators passed a bill out of committee that would increase penalties for dogfighting in Georgia. . Senate Bill 68, sponsored by Sen. Rick Williams (R - Milledgeville), would allow prosecutors to go after repeat dogfighting organizers using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, statute. . "This is stronger than the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down

The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Wisconsin struggles to hire prosecutors, one D.A. resigned because of the workload

Experts say it's a nationwide problem, as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher paying jobs. Local prosecutors' offices across the U.S. are struggling to hire enough lawyers. In Wisconsin, the staffing shortage in one county became so severe and the workload so heavy, a longtime district attorney said he had no choice but to resign. From Wisconsin Public Radio, Sarah Lehr reports.
WISCONSIN STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Florida high school athletes won't have to report their periods after emergency vote

The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy