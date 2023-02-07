Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Aeromexico Adds 737 MAX 9 Canada Service in March 2023
Aeromexico in March 2023 plans to add Boeing 737 MAX 9 service to Canada, namely Montreal and Toronto. As of 07FEB23, the airline’s 737 MAX 9 service is scheduled from 01MAR23 to 25MAR23 inclusive. Schedule listed below is effective 12MAR23 – 25MAR23, reflecting daylight savings time adjustment. Mexico...
aeroroutes.com
PLAY Adds Seasonal Venice Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY in Northern summer 2023 season continues its network expansion, as the airline schedules Reykjavik Keflavik – Venice route. This seasonal route is scheduled from 29JUN23 to 01OCT23, with Airbus A320neo operating twice weekly. OG684 KEF1445 – 2105VCE 32N 47. OG685 VCE2205 – 0040+1KEF 32N...
aeroroutes.com
Azul Adds Belo Horizonte – Curacao Service in late-2Q23
Brasilian carrier Azul in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch new international service at Belo Horizonte, initially with the addition of Belo Horizonte – Curacao route from 24JUN23. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate 1 weekly flight on Saturdays from Brasil. AD8786 CNF1300 – 1800CUR 320 6. AD8787...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Removes Paris CDG – Cayenne Seasonal Route in NS23
Air France in January 2023 adjusted service on Paris CDG – Cayenne route, as the airline removed seasonal service during Northern summer season. The Skyteam member previously scheduled 3 weekly flights between 26JUN23 and 02SEP23, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Previously planned schedule as follows. AF870 CDG1450 – 1900CAY 332...
aeroroutes.com
Neos NS23 Dakar Operations
Italian carrier Neos in Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Senegal, replacing Boeing 737-800. For the third consecutive summer*, the airline has been offering expanded capacity on Milan Malpensa – Dakar route, scheduled twice weekly. The 787-9 Dreamliner service during summer 2023 season is scheduled from 16JUN23 to 29SEP23 (except 20JUN23).
aeroroutes.com
Aeromexico Adds Mexico City Santa Lucia – Houston Service in 2Q23
Aeromexico from May 2023 plans to launch service to the US from Mexico City Santa Lucia, as the airline plans 1 daily Mexico City Santa Lucia – Houston flight. Aeromexico Connect’s Embraer E190 aircraft will operate this route starting 01MAY23. AM2780 NLU1415 – 1740IAH E90 D. AM2781...
aeroroutes.com
airBaltic NS23 Tampere Network Adjustment
AirBaltic this week announced new routes addition at its Tampere base, where the airline plans to add service to Milan and Nice during Northern summer 2023 season. Tampere – Milan Malpensa eff 01MAY23 2 weekly A220-300 BT567 TMP0610 – 0855MXP 223 4. BT567 TMP1715 – 2000MXP 223 1...
aeroroutes.com
United Increases Los Angeles – Vancouver Flights in NS23
United in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase Los Angeles – Vancouver service, as the airline schedules 2nd daily flight during peak season. The 2nd daily flight, operating in the morning hours, is scheduled from 02JUN23 to 04SEP23, with Airbus A319. UA245 LAX1057 – 1353YVR 319 D.
Comments / 0