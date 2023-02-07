Italian carrier Neos in Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Senegal, replacing Boeing 737-800. For the third consecutive summer*, the airline has been offering expanded capacity on Milan Malpensa – Dakar route, scheduled twice weekly. The 787-9 Dreamliner service during summer 2023 season is scheduled from 16JUN23 to 29SEP23 (except 20JUN23).

