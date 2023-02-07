New reports claim Activision is set to release a full standalone Call of Duty game in 2023 after all, and fans of the legendary first-person shooter series are not happy. Generally, you would think fans of a series would be happy to hear a new installment is on the way, but that’s far from the case for Call of Duty fans right now. A report from Inside Gaming’s Tom Henderson on Feb. 9 revealed that a “full premium standalone release” would arrive in 2023, complete with a beta and early campaign access.

