Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
2 of Apex Legends’ strongest characters receive some heavy nerfs for season 16
Two of Apex Legends’ most-picked characters are receiving some hefty nerfs in the upcoming season 16 update, named Revelry. Several legends are due to receive some tweaks in the patch for the anniversary season, but none may be felt harder than the nerfs to two of the game’s most popular and most meta-dominant legends in Seer and Bloodhound.
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game
Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
dotesports.com
This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked
Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
dotesports.com
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard is trying to trick users into buying the battle pass
One of the welcome changes with Overwatch 2’s season three update is the expansion of ways to earn skins and cosmetics via a returning currency. But a small hiccup on the battle pass page is leaving players confused over what currency they’re actually acquiring—and some are convinced there’s malicious intent involved.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
dotesports.com
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Go plagued with sweeping bug problems as Scarlet and Violet hits incredible sale milestone
It’s been a wild day or two for Pokémon Go players after intermittent issues affecting all Niantic titles caused multiple bugs to surface, including a frustrating one affecting Ursaring’s evolution. In other news, Scarlet and Violet sales numbers have continued to climb, and now the Generation IX...
dotesports.com
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms one of its newest and ‘most popular’ VALORANT modes is staying full-time
The early tests have been a success, and Riot Games confirmed today that “one of VALORANT’s most popular modes” is staying in the game long-term after an extensive but successful test period. In an announcement posted to the official VALORANT channel, gameplay product manager Coleman Palm told...
dotesports.com
One of the best VALORANT players in the world can’t carry trolls in ranked—so why would you?
Cloud9’s yay couldn’t prevent his team from getting stomped in a ranked match in Brazil thanks to two AFK players on his team, a problem many casual players have experienced while playing VALORANT. ‘El Diablo’ was spotted losing by 0-12 on Brazil’s ranked server earlier this month and...
dotesports.com
Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs
Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com
You aren’t alone: Silver still has the most players in ranked VALORANT
Don’t worry, you aren’t that bad at VALORANT Ranked, other players are just as bad as you are. Today the ranked distributions of VALORANT players were revealed with Silver as the most populated rank alongside Bronze. Silver players made up 25 percent of the player base, while Bronze amounted to 23.5 percent, according to data provided by Esportstales.
dotesports.com
LCK player sacrifices himself for T1’s glorious pentakill in BRION stomp
LCK is among the most competitive leagues in the world, and players take their stats very seriously. Sometimes, however, opponents show their respect for their opponents, sacrificing themselves to create incredible moments. That’s what BRION toplaner Morgan did in their match against T1 earlier today, in something called a “gigachad...
dotesports.com
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
dotesports.com
MSI 2023 anthem lyrics may have already been teased by Riot
Yesterday Riot Games unveiled more details on the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, including the dates, location, and ticket information, as well as giving fans a potential clue about the event’s official anthem. League of Legends fans are always looking forward to the competition’s songs that Riot creates specifically for its...
dotesports.com
Hearthstone’s Mercenaries to receive final update before Blizzard sunsets mode
Mercenaries will receive a Mythic update with Patch 25.4 introducing a boss rush endgame, which will serve as the final major content update for the mode. The problem-plagued game mode never got off the ground, marking the second time Blizzard failed to re-catch the lightning in the bottle that was Battlegrounds.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty fans are furious after reports of full standalone CoD game in 2023
New reports claim Activision is set to release a full standalone Call of Duty game in 2023 after all, and fans of the legendary first-person shooter series are not happy. Generally, you would think fans of a series would be happy to hear a new installment is on the way, but that’s far from the case for Call of Duty fans right now. A report from Inside Gaming’s Tom Henderson on Feb. 9 revealed that a “full premium standalone release” would arrive in 2023, complete with a beta and early campaign access.
dotesports.com
No backdoor protection: Dota 2 players were at risk of being hacked via custom games for almost a year
Custom game modes have been a part of Dota 2 since its inception. They’re a way for players to create their own modified versions of the game, including spin-offs like Auto Chess, Overthrow, and Pudge Wars. It turns out, however, there was a massive security hole in them for...
dotesports.com
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
Comments / 0