aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Egypt NS23 Saudi Arabia Network Additions
Air Arabia Egypt in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add 2 routes to Saudi Arabia, including a service resumption. Alexandria Borg el Arab – Dammam eff 28MAR23 3 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2020) E5313 HBE1525 – 1925DMM 320 6. E5313 HBE1550 – 1950DMM 320 2...
aeroroutes.com
PegasFly Adds Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk Service From March 2023
PegasFly in March 2023 plans to add new service to Belarus, as the airline schedules Nizhniy Novgorod – Minsk route. Operated by Embraer E190 aircraft, the airline schedules 2 weekly flights from 02MAR23. EO1101 GOJ0030 – 0240MSQ E90 47. EO1102 MSQ0340 – 0535GOJ E90 47.
aeroroutes.com
Azul Adds Belo Horizonte – Curacao Service in late-2Q23
Brasilian carrier Azul in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch new international service at Belo Horizonte, initially with the addition of Belo Horizonte – Curacao route from 24JUN23. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate 1 weekly flight on Saturdays from Brasil. AD8786 CNF1300 – 1800CUR 320 6. AD8787...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Extends Leased Wamos Air A330 to October 2023
Air New Zealand in this week’s schedule update extended leased Wamos Air Airbus A330-200 operation. The leased A330 will continue to operate Auckland – Perth route until 28OCT23, instead of previously scheduled 25MAR23. Schedule below is effective 02APR23 – 23SEP23. NZ173 AKL1235 – 1600PER 332 D.
aeroroutes.com
Air France Removes Paris CDG – Cayenne Seasonal Route in NS23
Air France in January 2023 adjusted service on Paris CDG – Cayenne route, as the airline removed seasonal service during Northern summer season. The Skyteam member previously scheduled 3 weekly flights between 26JUN23 and 02SEP23, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Previously planned schedule as follows. AF870 CDG1450 – 1900CAY 332...
aeroroutes.com
airBaltic NS23 Tampere Network Adjustment
AirBaltic this week announced new routes addition at its Tampere base, where the airline plans to add service to Milan and Nice during Northern summer 2023 season. Tampere – Milan Malpensa eff 01MAY23 2 weekly A220-300 BT567 TMP0610 – 0855MXP 223 4. BT567 TMP1715 – 2000MXP 223 1...
aeroroutes.com
Aeromexico Adds Mexico City Santa Lucia – Houston Service in 2Q23
Aeromexico from May 2023 plans to launch service to the US from Mexico City Santa Lucia, as the airline plans 1 daily Mexico City Santa Lucia – Houston flight. Aeromexico Connect’s Embraer E190 aircraft will operate this route starting 01MAY23. AM2780 NLU1415 – 1740IAH E90 D. AM2781...
aeroroutes.com
United Increases Los Angeles – Vancouver Flights in NS23
United in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase Los Angeles – Vancouver service, as the airline schedules 2nd daily flight during peak season. The 2nd daily flight, operating in the morning hours, is scheduled from 02JUN23 to 04SEP23, with Airbus A319. UA245 LAX1057 – 1353YVR 319 D.
