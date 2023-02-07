ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Add Transfer Daleigh Ellison

NORMAN — New Oklahoma head volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield announced the addition of Texas State transfer Daleigh Ellison (DAY-lee) for the 2023 season. Ellison, a 5-11 outside hitter, has joined the Sooners this semester after playing the last three seasons at Texas State. "We are really excited to add...
NORMAN, OK
The Comeback

High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score

Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEATHERFORD, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
NORMAN, OK
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
inForney.com

Political Happenings

Grassroots to hold meeting featuring Dr. Brooks McKenzie. On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting will hold a meeting continuing to emphasize state legislative priorities to protect children. The featured speaker will be notable researcher and former assistant director for the Texas Christian University Institute of Child...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop. According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.
LONGVIEW, TX
