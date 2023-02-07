ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 50-53 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Bass continue to be slow with a few catches on deep points dragging Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow with no reports of limits. Plenty of fish on deep brush, but hard to get to bite. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
