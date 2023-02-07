Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions results for 02/07/23; jackpot worth $31 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won $1 million and a player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Feb. 7. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 10...
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
Record $905,168 jackpot won in Mississippi Lottery. Here is what we know.
After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, ending the $905,168 record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in July 2021.
20 Haunted Dolls For Sale In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Make sure you read this while the sun is still shining because chances are, you may have a nightmare or two by the time you are done! If you're brave, you may appreciate this no matter the time of day. You're welcome. Have you ever looked on things like Facebook...
dakotanewsnow.com
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
redlakenationnews.com
Payday Friday is becoming Payday Wednesday in Minnesota
Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
fox9.com
MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
Changes to SNAP in March
UNDATED (WJON News) - Families across Central Minnesota may see a change to their SNAP benefits next month. Beginning in March, COVID-era additional benefits will expire in Minnesota. On average, officials say a family will see a decrease of $95 in their benefits. Officials say the expiration of benefits will...
Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026
It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
B105
Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1