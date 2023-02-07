Read full article on original website
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.Detectives said the suspect…
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Reward for Info in Acid Attack on Long Island Woman Outside Family Home Upped to $50K
Nearly two years after being doused with acid in front of her home left her injured and disfigured, a Long Island college student's pain is still far from over, as her attacker has still never been brought to justice. "I have scars all over my face and they aren’t half...
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
'Have A Heart': Reward Upped In Acid Attack That Left Hofstra Student Disfigured
Police are renewing calls for tips nearly two years after a Long Island college student suffered devastating injuries in an acid attack outside of her home.Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 7, Nassau County Police said they are increasing the reward to $50,000 for information leading to …
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Man Steals Numerous Catalytic Converters From Long Island RV Dealer, DA Says
A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous catalytic converters from a Long Island RV dealer.Blaise Marckesano, of Shirley, was arraigned on more than a dozen criminal charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Prosecutors said Marckesano stole six catalytic con…
Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart
A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
Man accused of nearly killing L.I. officer to escape arrest pleads guilty
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A Long Island man who nearly killed a police officer confessed to crimes Monday ranging from assault to driving while impaired.The cop who survived the near-fatal stabbing was there to witness his guilty pleas.With one word answers, 27-year-old Jonathan Nunez of Centereach accepted responsibility for nearly killing a Suffolk County police officer.When asked if he pulled over in response to lights and sirens, Nunez said, "No, I did not."It was an April night in 2021. Nunez admits he endangered others as he drove at excessive speeds without headlights on through Patchogue while high on methamphetamines.He was spotted...
Woman, group of men rob jewelry store in Smithtown
It happened at L.I. Gold Mine on West Main Street in Smithtown at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
'Very distressing' - Homeowner recounts home invasion
After yelling out the window, Sylvia Tuthill says a person in a car turned the ignition on and honked for the intruders to come out of the house.
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say
An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County. Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery.
Jewelry Store Heist: 5 Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery In Smithtown
Five suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island jewelry store. It happened Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Smithtown. A woman wearing a face mask was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The woman...
Police seek help finding man accused of robbing Patchogue gas station
Police say the suspect went into an OK Petroleum Gas Station on New Year's Eve and stole the register before fleeing.
LI woman indicted for purposely running over boy, 15, she believed robbed son: DA
A Suffolk County woman was indicted Monday for intentionally hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car, running him over twice, fleeing the scene and later trying to hide the car she had used by trading it in later that day, prosecutors said.
Sunken SUV with Body of 54 Year-Old Woman Inside Discovered in Port Washington
The Homicide Squad reports an Undetermined Death that occurred at 3:10pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Port Washington. According to Detectives, a witness observed a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and contacted Police. Subsequent to the investigation, the object recovered was a...
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say
The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
