RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A Long Island man who nearly killed a police officer confessed to crimes Monday ranging from assault to driving while impaired.The cop who survived the near-fatal stabbing was there to witness his guilty pleas.With one word answers, 27-year-old Jonathan Nunez of Centereach accepted responsibility for nearly killing a Suffolk County police officer.When asked if he pulled over in response to lights and sirens, Nunez said, "No, I did not."It was an April night in 2021. Nunez admits he endangered others as he drove at excessive speeds without headlights on through Patchogue while high on methamphetamines.He was spotted...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO