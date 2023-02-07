ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart

A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Man accused of nearly killing L.I. officer to escape arrest pleads guilty

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A Long Island man who nearly killed a police officer confessed to crimes Monday ranging from assault to driving while impaired.The cop who survived the near-fatal stabbing was there to witness his guilty pleas.With one word answers, 27-year-old Jonathan Nunez of Centereach accepted responsibility for nearly killing a Suffolk County police officer.When asked if he pulled over in response to lights and sirens, Nunez said, "No, I did not."It was an April night in 2021. Nunez admits he endangered others as he drove at excessive speeds without headlights on through Patchogue while high on methamphetamines.He was spotted...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say

An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County. Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
NORWALK, CT
longisland.com

Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY

