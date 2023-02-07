Read full article on original website
Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake
A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful earthquakes.This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 6 February.The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White Helmets search rubble for survivors of Turkey earthquakeMoment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake
Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms. White Helmets...
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Fears for ancient sites after earthquake destroys parts of Gaziantep Castle
The partial destruction of a Roman-era castle in the Turkish city of Gaziantep has led to fears that two earthquakes that struck on Monday may have damaged other priceless monuments in Turkey and Syria, areas rich in cultural heritage. Photographs and footage of Gaziantep Castle, considered one of the best-preserved...
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria. More than 1,650 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey alone, taking the total tally of deaths...
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
More than 360 people dead in Turkey, Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Southern Turkey and northern Syria were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday, killing hundreds of people and destroying buildings in the region.
The Jewish Press
Israel to Send Earthquake Aid to Syria After Request Relayed via Russia
Israel will send humanitarian aid to Syria in response to a request from Syria was relayed through Russia to Israel’s National Security Council on Monday after two massive earthquakes leveled buildings in that country as well as in Turkey, where the epicenters of both temblors were located. More than...
The Jewish Press
Death Toll Reaches 16,000 in Turkey-Syria Earthquake
The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday reached 16,000 as of Thursday morning, officials said, with another 70,000 people injured in the tremors. Of those, some 12,973 were killed in Turkey alone, with more than 3,000 killed in Syria. More than 13 million people...
