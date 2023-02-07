ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

FPUA Receives a $15 Million Grant for Sewer Plant Relocation

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) has received a $15 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to assist with the cost of relocating the FPUA sewer treatment plant. The money will help cover the cost of constructing the new Mainland...
FORT PIERCE, FL
mountaincitizen.com

Plans unveiled for inclusive playground in Martin County

WARFIELD — The group behind bringing an inclusive playground in Martin County unveiled a 3D-rendered design last week that shows an exciting set of playground equipment that will be fun for all ages and abilities. Kelli Jo Kirk-Blair’s organization, the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, has partnered...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
fit.edu

African-American Read-In Friday at Florida Tech

MELBOURNE, FLA. — The sounds of change will be in the air as Florida Tech faculty, alumni and students and community leaders come together to celebrate Black literature, culture and music at the university’s 8th Annual African-American Read-In. The event, sponsored by Florida Tech’s School of Arts and Communication and Evans Library, takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the library. It is open to the public and free of charge.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds

The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
VERO BEACH, FL
fit.edu

Border Reporter Headlines Florida Tech Free Speech Week

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Lauren Villagran, a reporter who covers the southern border for the El Paso Times and the USA TODAY Network, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Florida Tech. Villagran will be the keynote speaker for the 12th annual Free Speech Week hosted by...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy