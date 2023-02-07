MELBOURNE, FLA. — The sounds of change will be in the air as Florida Tech faculty, alumni and students and community leaders come together to celebrate Black literature, culture and music at the university’s 8th Annual African-American Read-In. The event, sponsored by Florida Tech’s School of Arts and Communication and Evans Library, takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the library. It is open to the public and free of charge.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO