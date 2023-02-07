Read full article on original website
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
cw34.com
Affordable housing requirement in Sebastian annexation proposal cut in half
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — The looming annexation of 2,000 acres of former citrus land by the City of Sebastian has been embroiled in controversy. The city has already agreed that it will happen - it’s just about the fine print. In previous renditions of the annexation agreement, 10%...
WPBF News 25
Eviction warnings continue at 55 and older mobile home park; Property owner says it's the only option
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents inSpanish Lakes Golf Community say they are getting eviction notices despite paying bills on time and complying with their rental agreements, but the property owner disagrees. Bill Neal has lived in the 55 and older mobile home park, with his wife for the...
wqcs.org
FPUA Receives a $15 Million Grant for Sewer Plant Relocation
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) has received a $15 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to assist with the cost of relocating the FPUA sewer treatment plant. The money will help cover the cost of constructing the new Mainland...
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family
An organization that works to deliver food to those who need it in Palm Beach County is now offering to help the family of Gary Levin.
mountaincitizen.com
Plans unveiled for inclusive playground in Martin County
WARFIELD — The group behind bringing an inclusive playground in Martin County unveiled a 3D-rendered design last week that shows an exciting set of playground equipment that will be fun for all ages and abilities. Kelli Jo Kirk-Blair’s organization, the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, has partnered...
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Florida Circle K
A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest
On Feb. 4-5, 2023, Vero Beach held its 21st Annual Gardenfest event. This popular event is visited by thousands of people each year.
Sebastian approves annexing 2,000 acres
The Sebastian City Council approved a major decision Wednesday regarding its future growth by annexing 2,000 acres.
fit.edu
African-American Read-In Friday at Florida Tech
MELBOURNE, FLA. — The sounds of change will be in the air as Florida Tech faculty, alumni and students and community leaders come together to celebrate Black literature, culture and music at the university’s 8th Annual African-American Read-In. The event, sponsored by Florida Tech’s School of Arts and Communication and Evans Library, takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the library. It is open to the public and free of charge.
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach leaders break ground on new affordable housing in Coleman Park neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local nonprofit is working to bring more affordable housing to West Palm Beach. Neighborhood Renaissance, Inc., West Palm Beach city leaders, and Palm Beach County leaders broke ground today on a nearly $20 million investment for the underserved Coleman Park neighborhood. Your neighborhood:...
wlrn.org
Nursing professionals provide reactions and concerns about nursing scandal
Federal authorities in Florida have brought charges against 25 people for allegedly orchestrating a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment in various states. Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold...
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
fit.edu
Border Reporter Headlines Florida Tech Free Speech Week
MELBOURNE, FLA. — Lauren Villagran, a reporter who covers the southern border for the El Paso Times and the USA TODAY Network, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Florida Tech. Villagran will be the keynote speaker for the 12th annual Free Speech Week hosted by...
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
Increase in construction thefts, burglaries likely to raise cost of building
The cost of building projects is likely going up even more as construction site thefts and burglaries become more and more common on the Treasure Coast.
