Ryan Likens performs at The GhostLight Lounge during a previous open mic comedy night. Photo by Mason Aschenbrenner

It’s only been about six years since Owensboro’s Ryan Likens debuted on stage as a stand-up comedian, but he’s known for a long time that the craft was supposed to be part of his life.

It all started as a kid when Likens first began to watch BET’s “ComicView.”