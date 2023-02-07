ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Drops Mid-Week Matchup to Spring Hill, 6-2

MONTEVALLO, AL
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears

FAIRFIELD, AL
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals

HUEYTOWN, AL
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Stallions Release 2023 Schedule

The United States Football League brought professional football back to the state of Alabama in 2022 with the return of the Birmingham Stallions alongside seven other teams in the USFL's first season since 1985. The comeback season for the league proved to be a success with the Stallions, led by head coach Skip Holtz, winning the 2022 USFL Championship.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”

We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

