FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
thecutoffnews.com
McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Drops Mid-Week Matchup to Spring Hill, 6-2
thecutoffnews.com
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss
Treadwell’s Touch and Anniston’s Victory
Calhoun County, AL –Clutch 3-point shot lifts Handley over Talladega in 4A, Area 8; Anniston downs Munford to set up area-final showdown. Championship, Handley vs. Anniston, 7 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions Release 2023 Schedule
The United States Football League brought professional football back to the state of Alabama in 2022 with the return of the Birmingham Stallions alongside seven other teams in the USFL's first season since 1985. The comeback season for the league proved to be a success with the Stallions, led by head coach Skip Holtz, winning the 2022 USFL Championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”
We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
UAB and RMC Announcing New Affiliation
Birmingham, AL – The University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System and The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) take a step forward for rural healthcare with a Letter of Intent to affiliate.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
