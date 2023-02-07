ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Drops Mid-Week Matchup to Spring Hill, 6-2

MONTEVALLO, AL
Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time

MONTEVALLO, AL
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals

HUEYTOWN, AL
Hot Shooting Downs BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Team

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears

FAIRFIELD, AL
Snapshots & Scores From Fairfield vs Woodlawn - Friday, February 3, 2023 @ Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, AL
Remembering Phillip Douglas Contorno A Gentle, Loving, Giving Soul, With A “Heart of Gold”

This is Seth Holloway, normally I don't get personal, I just wanted to take a minute and share. Most know that Hueytown lost a great man earlier this week, former Hueytown City Councilman Mr. Phillip Douglas Contorno. In my line of work, situations can be intimidating and hectic at times. I don't always have the most self-confidence. Phillip Contorno always had a way about him that would calm me down, make me feel at ease, and make me feel like things were going to be okay. No matter what important people were around, he would make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. For Phillip, it didn't matter your skin color or economic status; what he carried about the most was the person themselves and hearing what they had to say. He had a special gift of making people fill that they were important. Thank you, Phillip Contorno, for being a friend and for your service to the city of Hueytown.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Kami-Con Season 14 Is Coming This Weekend February 10 thru February 12 To The BJCC

Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

