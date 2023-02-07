This is Seth Holloway, normally I don't get personal, I just wanted to take a minute and share. Most know that Hueytown lost a great man earlier this week, former Hueytown City Councilman Mr. Phillip Douglas Contorno. In my line of work, situations can be intimidating and hectic at times. I don't always have the most self-confidence. Phillip Contorno always had a way about him that would calm me down, make me feel at ease, and make me feel like things were going to be okay. No matter what important people were around, he would make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. For Phillip, it didn't matter your skin color or economic status; what he carried about the most was the person themselves and hearing what they had to say. He had a special gift of making people fill that they were important. Thank you, Phillip Contorno, for being a friend and for your service to the city of Hueytown.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO