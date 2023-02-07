Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Drops Mid-Week Matchup to Spring Hill, 6-2
Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals
Hot Shooting Downs BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Team
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears
Snapshots & Scores From Fairfield vs Woodlawn - Friday, February 3, 2023 @ Fairfield
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Remembering Phillip Douglas Contorno A Gentle, Loving, Giving Soul, With A “Heart of Gold”
This is Seth Holloway, normally I don't get personal, I just wanted to take a minute and share. Most know that Hueytown lost a great man earlier this week, former Hueytown City Councilman Mr. Phillip Douglas Contorno. In my line of work, situations can be intimidating and hectic at times. I don't always have the most self-confidence. Phillip Contorno always had a way about him that would calm me down, make me feel at ease, and make me feel like things were going to be okay. No matter what important people were around, he would make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. For Phillip, it didn't matter your skin color or economic status; what he carried about the most was the person themselves and hearing what they had to say. He had a special gift of making people fill that they were important. Thank you, Phillip Contorno, for being a friend and for your service to the city of Hueytown.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Kami-Con Season 14 Is Coming This Weekend February 10 thru February 12 To The BJCC
Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Lakeland shooting investigation leads to chase, shootout with suspect
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police investigators following up on last week’s mass shooting in Lakeland became involved in a car chase Monday that ended with a suspect being shot and killed. The scene unfolded near the area of the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard...
Public asked to help name new Winter Haven elementary school
Polk County's newest elementary school needs a new name, and the district is asking for the public's help in choosing one.
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
