FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals
Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Flys Past Christian Brothers, 81-64
Snapshots & Scores From Fairfield vs Woodlawn - Friday, February 3, 2023 @ Fairfield
Montevallo Women's Golf Team Finishes 8th and Ahead of Three Ranked Teams at Flagler Spring Kickoff
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss
Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Drops Mid-Week Matchup to Spring Hill, 6-2
Snapshots & Scores From Pleasant Grove vs Wenonah - Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ Pleasant Grove
Remembering Phillip Douglas Contorno A Gentle, Loving, Giving Soul, With A “Heart of Gold”
This is Seth Holloway, normally I don't get personal, I just wanted to take a minute and share. Most know that Hueytown lost a great man earlier this week, former Hueytown City Councilman Mr. Phillip Douglas Contorno. In my line of work, situations can be intimidating and hectic at times. I don't always have the most self-confidence. Phillip Contorno always had a way about him that would calm me down, make me feel at ease, and make me feel like things were going to be okay. No matter what important people were around, he would make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. For Phillip, it didn't matter your skin color or economic status; what he carried about the most was the person themselves and hearing what they had to say. He had a special gift of making people fill that they were important. Thank you, Phillip Contorno, for being a friend and for your service to the city of Hueytown.
Kami-Con Season 14 Is Coming This Weekend February 10 thru February 12 To The BJCC
Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)
Highest-paying science jobs in Gadsden
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Gadsden, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Highest-paying science jobs in Birmingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
