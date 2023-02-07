Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
thecutoffnews.com
McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Golf Team Finishes 8th and Ahead of Three Ranked Teams at Flagler Spring Kickoff
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Men's Tennis Team Splits First Matches Of Spring Season
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals
thecutoffnews.com
Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears
thecutoffnews.com
Hot Shooting Downs BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Team
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Fairfield vs Woodlawn - Friday, February 3, 2023 @ Fairfield
thecutoffnews.com
Kami-Con Season 14 Is Coming This Weekend February 10 thru February 12 To The BJCC
Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County
WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Birmingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ucanews.live
Conway building its 33rd roundabout
The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
5newsonline.com
Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest
PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
KATV
Logan County drug bust leads to arrest of parolee, 12 grams of meth found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Paris Arkansas Police Department along with the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested a parolee in a drug bust on Tuesday. A social media post said on Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Pets with the Paris Arkansas Police Department, investigators Bates of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, and Agent Mize with Probation Parole conducted a home visit of a parolee in Pairs.
