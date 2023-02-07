Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)

