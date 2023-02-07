ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

thecutoffnews.com

McNeil Drops 26, Montevallo Men's Basketbal Falls to CBU in OT 73-70

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Golf Team Finishes 8th and Ahead of Three Ranked Teams at Flagler Spring Kickoff

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Men's Tennis Team Splits First Matches Of Spring Season

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs Brookwood - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ McAdory - AHSAA Class 6a Area 7 Semi-finals

HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Buzzer-Beater Forces Split For Miles Golden Bears

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hot Shooting Downs BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Team

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Fairfield vs Woodlawn - Friday, February 3, 2023 @ Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Kami-Con Season 14 Is Coming This Weekend February 10 thru February 12 To The BJCC

Kami-Con Season 14 starts this, Friday, February 10 and runs through Sunday, February 12, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. For more info visit www.kamicon.net. Kami-Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and much, much more! Kami-Con is Alabama's Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention in that it features events which allow congoers to affect the outcome of its story! Kami-Con is held annually at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
5NEWS

Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County

WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
thecutoffnews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Birmingham

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ucanews.live

Conway building its 33rd roundabout

The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR
5newsonline.com

Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KATV

Logan County drug bust leads to arrest of parolee, 12 grams of meth found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Paris Arkansas Police Department along with the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested a parolee in a drug bust on Tuesday. A social media post said on Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Pets with the Paris Arkansas Police Department, investigators Bates of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, and Agent Mize with Probation Parole conducted a home visit of a parolee in Pairs.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR

