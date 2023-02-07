ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI

Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler will retire following his fight with Conor McGregor: “This fight is last fight for him”

Islam Makhachev has predicted that Michael Chandler will leave the UFC following his fight with Conor McGregor later this year. After months of waiting, the return of Conor McGregor was finally announced last week. The Irishman will be back in action later on in 2023, facing Michael Chandler, after the two coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4

Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
sportszion.com

Tyson Fury shares his in-depth Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction backing his younger brother

The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
sportszion.com

“He’s been spoon fed his entire life, piggy-backed off his brother” Jake Paul brutally mocks Tommy Fury at press conference ahead

Jake Paul has once again brutally mocked his next ring opponent, Tommy Fury, this time for not attending a press conference ahead of the fight held in Saudi Arabia. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in the 26th of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul is spending busy times for the promotion of the much anticipated bout.
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people

By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference video

Even though Tommy Fury isn’t likely to be physically there, Jake Paul will discuss their upcoming fight at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference Wednesday morning. Check out the video above.
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood taking “dangerous one” against Mauricio Lara says Tony Bellew

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) will be putting his WBA featherweight title on the line against the “dangerous” #10 ranked contender Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) next week on February 18th on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, England. The 34-year-old Wood didn’t need...

