The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.

2 DAYS AGO