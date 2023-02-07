Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Jake Paul wants Tommy Fury’s wife Molly-Mae Hague to pay him for giving her “baby more clout”
Last month, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul announced the grudge fight against another celebrity boxer, Tommy Fury, on February 26 at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. In the upcoming catchweight eight-round bout announcement post, the younger Paul also mentioned the younger Fury’s baby birth news. “Tommy has no...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
sportszion.com
Fans suspect Jake Paul’s workout picture to be photoshopped since it strikingly similar to Conor McGregor’s image
Jake Paul has arguably the most important boxing match of his life coming up on February 26th against Tommy Fury. It is a long-established practice of the former Youtuber to feed off controversy and looks like he is trying to stir up more as he posts pictures of his workout which seems very similar to Conor McGregor.
Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler will retire following his fight with Conor McGregor: “This fight is last fight for him”
Islam Makhachev has predicted that Michael Chandler will leave the UFC following his fight with Conor McGregor later this year. After months of waiting, the return of Conor McGregor was finally announced last week. The Irishman will be back in action later on in 2023, facing Michael Chandler, after the two coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.
Jake Paul slams ‘unprofessional swine’ Tommy Fury and complains of backache for ‘carrying the promotion’ for their fight
JAKE PAUL slammed Tommy Fury as an "unprofessional swine" and complained of backache for "carrying the promotion" for their fight. The celebrity boxing rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. They came face to face for the first time at Wembley...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4
Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury shares his in-depth Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction backing his younger brother
The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.
Boxing-Harrison thanks Tszyu for waking him from 'the dead' for title fight
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Former world champion Tony Harrison thanked Tim Tszyu for accepting his challenge for the interim WBO super welterwight title fight in Sydney next month, saying the Australian had woken him "up out of the dead".
Watch Tommy Fury in one of his first bouts as an amateur in leaked video ahead of Jake Paul fight
THROWBACK footage of Tommy Fury boxing in the amateurs has emerged ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. The celebrity rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 23, becomes the first opponent Paul, 26, will face with a recognised professional...
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
sportszion.com
“He’s been spoon fed his entire life, piggy-backed off his brother” Jake Paul brutally mocks Tommy Fury at press conference ahead
Jake Paul has once again brutally mocked his next ring opponent, Tommy Fury, this time for not attending a press conference ahead of the fight held in Saudi Arabia. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in the 26th of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul is spending busy times for the promotion of the much anticipated bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
Gabi Garcia announces return to MMA after five-year hiatus: “I am the one who holds the crown”
Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is targeting a return to the cage. The 37-year-old had a lot of interest when she made her MMA debut back in 2015. A multiple-time jiu-jitsu champion, Garcia quickly signed to RIZIN. Given her stature at 6’2″ and 209 pounds, there weren’t many destinations for her to sign otherwise.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference video
Even though Tommy Fury isn’t likely to be physically there, Jake Paul will discuss their upcoming fight at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference Wednesday morning. Check out the video above.
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood taking “dangerous one” against Mauricio Lara says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) will be putting his WBA featherweight title on the line against the “dangerous” #10 ranked contender Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) next week on February 18th on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, England. The 34-year-old Wood didn’t need...
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
calfkicker.com
Bruce Buffer was once overpowered rolling with Royce Gracie: “45 seconds later, give or take five, I’m on my back, he’s got me in a side choke”
Bruce Buffer once engaged in a sparring session with MMA icon Royce Gracie. Due to his successful tenure with the UFC, Buffer is renowned for being one of the all-time greatest combat sports announcers. Gracie was one of the UFC’s first well-known athletes. In the early years of the organization,...
