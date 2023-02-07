Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a controversial Shas Party bill to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the Western Wall will not be taken up by his government. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the prime minister addressed the outpouring of criticism regarding the proposed law: “I read this morning the headlines about the Kotel [Western Wall]. I would like to calm things down and clarify: The status quo of the Western Wall, which is dear to all the Jewish people, will remain exactly as it is today.

