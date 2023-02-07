Read full article on original website
Related
Three minor quakes in 24 hours rattle Israel amid efforts to up readiness
Two earthquakes shook Israel on Wednesday evening, measuring 3.3 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively. The first was in central Israel and the second was in Lebanon but felt across the Golan Heights. The temblors followed a 3.5 magnitude quake overnight Tuesday centered 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of...
Israeli court sets new hearing over order to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar
Israel’s High Court of Justice on Tuesday sharply criticized the government’s request to again delay a longstanding evacuation order for the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar, and ordered the state to pay $6,000 to the Regavim NGO. The Israeli government last Wednesday asked the court for a...
Minor earthquake rattles Jerusalem
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Jerusalem and surrounding areas overnight Tuesday, coming on the backdrop of the massive tremors that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria early on Monday. The quake struck at 11:14 p.m. local time and was centered 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of...
What drives the left to incite civil war?
Dr. David Wurmser, Caroline Glick’s colleague at the Washington-based Center for Security Policy, joins her on this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick opens by discussing the chasm between how nations throughout the world perceive Israel and how Israel perceives itself. In the immediate aftermath...
Netanyahu: Israel cannot count on the PA to fight terrorism
Israel is engaged in a battle against extremist Islamic elements led by the Iranian regime and cannot rely on the Palestinian Authority, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday. The remarks came during a visit by Netanyahu to IDF Central Command, during which he held a situational assessment with...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
ICJ sets deadline for submissions on Israel’s ‘occupation’ of biblical heartland
The International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday a July 25 deadline for state bodies and organizations to submit documents pertaining to Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria. The U.N. General Assembly in late December approved a resolution, at the behest of the Palestinian Authority, calling on the ICJ...
Two Arab Israelis indicted for selling weapons to Islamic Jihad terrorists
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday the arrest and indictment of two Arab Israelis and a Palestinian for involvement in a large-scale weapons trafficking scheme. Brothers Adam and Muhammad Abu Taha of Tel Sheva in the Negev, and Majdi Amarna, a resident of Yabad, located near Jenin...
Wiz to transfer funds out of Israel due to judicial overhaul
Israeli cybersecurity giant Wiz will be transferring its funds out of Israel due to concerns over the new government’s proposed judicial reform, the company announced this week. The funds will be transferred to bank accounts around the world, Wiz said in a statement. The company was among the leading...
Bill to criminalize egalitarian prayer and immodest dress at the Western Wall is shelved after outcry
(JTA) — A proposed Israeli law that would sharply curtail the rights of women and non-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall sparked alarm on Thursday, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pledge that regulations at the holy site would “remain exactly the same” as they are now.
Netanyahu scraps Western Wall bill: ‘The status quo will remain as it is today’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a controversial Shas Party bill to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the Western Wall will not be taken up by his government. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the prime minister addressed the outpouring of criticism regarding the proposed law: “I read this morning the headlines about the Kotel [Western Wall]. I would like to calm things down and clarify: The status quo of the Western Wall, which is dear to all the Jewish people, will remain exactly as it is today.
‘We have to leave our comfort zone’: Cautious but determined, Israeli expats protest Netanyahu’s government
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Benny Chukrun, speaking in Hebrew on a wind-whipped day outside the Israeli embassy in the U.S. capital, had a message for his fellow protesters. “We have a special role in Washington. We have access to the Jewish opinion leaders in the United States,” he said at a rally on Sunday opposing far-reaching changes planned by the new government in Israel, including a proposal to limit the power of the country’s judiciary. “We have to leave our comfort zone and act.”
Israel fills the void in a forgotten part of Asia
As the Jewish state makes further diplomatic and economic inroads into the Caucasus region, it faces both opportunities and challenges. Azerbaijan made history earlier this year when it became the first majority-Shi’ite Muslim (albeit secular) country to open an embassy in Tel Aviv. Israel has had an embassy in Baku since 1993, but due to Iranian threats and appeals from much of the Islamic world, had never hosted an Azeri embassy.
Israeli forces thwart stabbing near Hebron; Palestinian assailant neutralized
A Palestinian terrorist was neutralized by Israeli forces after attempting to stab a soldier near the town of al Fawar, close to Hebron on Thursday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. No Israeli troops were hurt in the incident. The thwarted attack comes amid an ongoing wave of Palestinian terrorism,...
Shas proposes bill to criminalize ‘inappropriate behavior’ at Western Wall
The ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, a member of the governing coalition, will introduce a bill to make “inappropriate behavior” at the Western Wall a criminal offense. The legislation defines inappropriate behavior as conducting mixed prayer (men and women together), playing a musical instrument, inappropriate clothing, and smoking. Anyone who...
Judicial reform opponents call for nationwide strike on Monday
Organizers of mass Saturday night protests against the Netanyahu government’s planned judicial reform called for a nationwide strike during a press conference on Tuesday. “We call on the citizens to notify the workplaces today that they will not work on Monday and go out into the streets. This is the most important struggle for the state—the struggle for Israel’s independence as a Jewish and democratic state,” the organizers said.
Gathering of elite IDF soldiers shows they’re far from ‘lone’
More than 120 soldiers from 27 countries participated in the Givati Brigade Association’s Lone Soldiers Day at Metzudat Yoav near Kibbutz Sde Yoav on Sunday, filled with interactive workshops, discussions and activities. The program serves troops without family members in Israel as well as haredi soldiers who have been...
Lapid extends political backing to planned strike over judicial reforms
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid extended political backing on Wednesday to a planned general strike next week over the government’s judicial reform plan. “On Monday, we will head to Jerusalem to defend and fight for our country,” tweeted Lapid in a video message. “Employers need to allow every worker who wants to go to Jerusalem to fight for the country, to fight for our democracy and to say that we will not allow you to destroy our democracy.’”
Israeli show ‘Chanshi’ explores complexity of American immigration to Israel
It’s easy to assume that films and television shows come together through a series of ingenious decisions, perhaps informed by dizzying datasets. But that is decidedly not how Henry Winkler–famous for playing Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli in “Happy Days” in the 1970s and ’80s, among other more recent roles–came to play the Jewish father “Tatty” in the new Israeli show “Chanshi.”
Jewish group criticizes Canada for financing ‘pay for slay’
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), a Canadian Jewish advocacy organization, condemned Canada’s government this week for “complicity in aiding and abetting Palestinian terrorism.”. “This follows the murder of seven Israelis in Jerusalem exactly one week ago. Among them was a 14-year-old boy and a newly-married couple, one...
