Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Israel cannot count on the PA to fight terrorism
Israel is engaged in a battle against extremist Islamic elements led by the Iranian regime and cannot rely on the Palestinian Authority, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday. The remarks came during a visit by Netanyahu to IDF Central Command, during which he held a situational assessment with...
Cleveland Jewish News
$50 million in new U.S. funding for UNRWA an obstacle to peace: legal analysts
On his recent trip to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke often about the importance of security and stability in the region. Following a terrorist attack in which seven Israelis were murdered, he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israelis should know that America’s commitment to their security is “ironclad.”
Cleveland Jewish News
UN data points to rise in illegal building demolitions under Ben-Gvir
Israeli demolition of illegal Arab construction has risen sharply under Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 7, 42 structures were destroyed in eastern Jerusalem and 102 structures in Area C,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two Arab Israelis indicted for selling weapons to Islamic Jihad terrorists
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday the arrest and indictment of two Arab Israelis and a Palestinian for involvement in a large-scale weapons trafficking scheme. Brothers Adam and Muhammad Abu Taha of Tel Sheva in the Negev, and Majdi Amarna, a resident of Yabad, located near Jenin...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli court sets new hearing over order to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar
Israel’s High Court of Justice on Tuesday sharply criticized the government’s request to again delay a longstanding evacuation order for the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar, and ordered the state to pay $6,000 to the Regavim NGO. The Israeli government last Wednesday asked the court for a...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Cleveland Jewish News
What drives the left to incite civil war?
Dr. David Wurmser, Caroline Glick’s colleague at the Washington-based Center for Security Policy, joins her on this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick opens by discussing the chasm between how nations throughout the world perceive Israel and how Israel perceives itself. In the immediate aftermath...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s national security minister seeks fivefold increase in gun permits
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed on Tuesday to push through a fivefold increase in weapon permits in the wake of last month’s Palestinian terrorist attack that killed seven people at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Ben-Gvir has directed the Firearms Licensing Department to increase the number of new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gathering of elite IDF soldiers shows they’re far from ‘lone’
More than 120 soldiers from 27 countries participated in the Givati Brigade Association’s Lone Soldiers Day at Metzudat Yoav near Kibbutz Sde Yoav on Sunday, filled with interactive workshops, discussions and activities. The program serves troops without family members in Israel as well as haredi soldiers who have been...
Cleveland Jewish News
Minor earthquake rattles Jerusalem
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Jerusalem and surrounding areas overnight Tuesday, coming on the backdrop of the massive tremors that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria early on Monday. The quake struck at 11:14 p.m. local time and was centered 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of...
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bill to criminalize egalitarian prayer and immodest dress at the Western Wall is shelved after outcry
(JTA) — A proposed Israeli law that would sharply curtail the rights of women and non-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall sparked alarm on Thursday, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pledge that regulations at the holy site would “remain exactly the same” as they are now.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli rescue teams saving lives in Turkey
United Hatzalah, the world’s largest volunteer emergency medical service, has a team of 25 volunteers on the ground in Turkey to help save lives following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people. The team consists of doctors, medics, search-and-rescue specialists and psychotrauma experts, and is working mostly in Gaziantep. The non-profit organization also brought 10 tons of medical supplies and first-responder gear to the disaster site, including first-aid equipment, blankets and clothing.
Cleveland Jewish News
No mention of Iran and Palestinian antisemitism in Germany’s strategy to fight Jew-hatred
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands accused of whitewashing the world’s top state-sponsor of Jew-hatred and Holocaust denial, Iran’s regime, and Palestinian antisemitism, in the first signs of blowback against his national strategy report on combating the oldest hatred. JNS’s examination of the German-language “National Strategy against Antisemitism and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Barcelona mayor severs ties with twin city of Tel Aviv, citing Israeli ‘apartheid’
(JTA) — Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau has announced that the city is no longer twinned with Tel Aviv, citing claims that Israel is guilty of “apartheid,” as well as “flagrant and systematic violation of human rights.”. Barcelona and Tel Aviv entered the relationship in 1998 —...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Anti-Bibi hysteria isn’t working
American media coverage is the main source of misinformation about Israel and the Middle East conflict, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. Persistent bias and acceptance of the foreign policy establishment’s faith in failed policies has fueled reporting about recent events that treats Palestinian terrorism and Israeli efforts to foil terrorists as morally equivalent, he argues.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Cleveland Jewish News
Stalwart of Antakya Jewish community confirmed dead in Turkey quake as search continues
(JTA) — The fate of Saul Cenudioglu, the president of the small Jewish community in Antakya, remains unknown, while his wife Fortuna was confirmed dead Thursday morning after an Israeli search team pulled her body from the wreckage of their apartment building. The two were believed to have been...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian army chief: Any country that attacks us will be hit along with Israel
If Iran is attacked from another country’s soil, that country “will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned. Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iran Air Force, spoke at the same...
