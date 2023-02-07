Read full article on original website
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
Scammers are targeting crypto users with new ‘zero value TransferFrom’ trick
Data from Etherscan shows that some crypto scammers are targeting users with a new trick that allows them to confirm a transaction from the victim’s wallet, but without having the victim’s private key. The attack can only be performed for transactions of 0 value. However, it may cause some users to accidentally send tokens to the attacker as a result of cutting and pasting from a hijacked transaction history.
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
Uniswap’s BNB deployment should use multiple bridges, claims LIFI CEO
As Uniswap DAO’s vote to deploy to BNB Chain continues, LIFI CEO Phillip Zentner argued in a Feb. 6 forum post that the current proposal is flawed. According to Zentner, the plan to use Wormhole as the sole governance bridge for Uniswap should be abandoned. Instead, he claimed that Uniswap researchers should work on a standardized system for using multiple bridges to handle governance decisions.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
ConsenSys CEO: ‘We’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities’ after job cuts
Blockchain software developer ConsenSys retains the ability to achieve its goals despite laying off 11% of its workforce, CEO Joe Lubin claimed in a Feb. 7 interview with Cointelegraph, stating that “we’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities.”. Speaking at the Web3 builder-focused event, Building Blocks 23, in...
Deutsche Bank’s DWS eyes 2 German crypto firms for investment: Report
Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly in discussions to invest in two German crypto companies. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report citing “people familiar with the matter,” DWS Group CEO Stefan Hoops is currently in talks to buy a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets, a crypto exchange-traded products provider. It’s also in talks with Tradias, a market maker firm owned by Bankhaus Scheich — a traditional finance market maker.
New Hampshire could become an alternative for crypto firms moving to the Bahamas
New Hampshire is on the verge of becoming a national leader in cryptocurrency if its legislature follows through on recommendations made by a commission appointed by Governor Chris Sununu. The recommendations would establish a legal framework for blockchain and crypto businesses in the state, providing clarity and certainty to entrepreneurs and regulators while avoiding the onerous and largely pointless special rules federal regulators and members of Congress want to impose on the industry. The proposed rules would also protect consumers, depositors and investors.
Crypto lender Salt makes comeback with $64.4 million funding
The crypto winter and FTX collapse have decimated the ranks of cryptocurrency lenders. Genesis, BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network all filed for bankruptcy in the past seven months, and the contagion may still not be over. But at least one crypto lender appears to be on the comeback trail.
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC as digital rupee pilot onboards 50K users
The Indian government doesn’t want to rush its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot despite joining the CBDC race just a few months ago. India’s recently launched CBDC pilot has amassed 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the digital rupee pilot last year, local news agency The Economic Times reported on Feb. 8.
Why are artificial intelligence tokens going parabolic? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Average Joe’s Crypto, a research analyst and writer. He authors his own blog, which focuses on all things crypto, Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi). Without wasting any time, we jump straight into why artificial intelligence (AI) tokens have been...
DeFi protocols unite to promote permissionless Web3 experiences
The damage caused by the fall of major crypto ecosystems last year is on a path of steady recovery as good actors take proactive measures to rebuild trust among investors. Major players from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem came together to showcase the incentive behind operating trustless, interoperable and permissionless platforms.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is up, but do fundamentals support the rally?
Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a meteoric start to 2023, gaining 98% in 30 days, and traders are now curious about whether the rally will extend throughout February. AVAX’s year-to-date gains for 2023 have outpaced those of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Recent reasons for AVAX’s rally can be attributed to...
US banking giant BNY Mellon exec says digital assets ‘here to stay’
Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), is adamant that the cryptocurrency market crash in 2022 won’t waver institutional interest in digital assets. At a conference run by Afore Consulting, Demissie said Feb. 8 that the digital asset industry is “here...
3AC and CoinFLEX launch website, waitlist for crypto claims exchange
A crypto exchange project initially proposed by 3AC and Coinflex has now launched an official website and waitlist as of Feb. 9. Called “Open Exchange (OPNX)”, the new project alleges that it will be “the world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives,” according to a tweet from the project’s official Twitter account.
The war among blockchains should stop to speed up adoption
We all remember what the 2008 subprime mortgage debacle was like. The situation was so destructive and almost brought down the global banking system that words like subprime mortgages, credit default swaps and collateralized debt obligations — which are normally part of investment banker’s jargon — became part of the general vocabulary.
DeFi securitization of real-world assets poses credit risks, opportunities: S&P
Decentralized finance’s (DeFi) use case in traditional finance could grow in the coming years as new protocols attempt to support the securitization of real-world assets, according to a new research report from credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings. The financing of real-world assets, or RWAs, will likely be a...
