Dickson, TN

Mark Your Calendar for the Twinkle & Twirl Father Daughter Dance

By Jennifer Haley
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47epcP_0ketwnyN00
Photo from CASA of the Highland Rim.

The 2023 Twinkle and Twirl is a father/daughter dance that takes place on Saturday, February 18th from 5:30-8:00 pm at Cross Point Church Dickson (229 Henslee Drive Dickson, TN 37055).

Formal pictures, fun photo booth pictures, designer cookies, and dancing will happen at

this exciting event! Each daughter will receive a special gift when she arrives.

All proceeds will go to the 501C3 organization – CASA of the Highland Rim.

Tickets are $50 (per couple) with $10 for each additional daughter.

For more local events like Twinkle & Twirl Father Daughter Dance visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/events/

Dickson County, TN
Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

