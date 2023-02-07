Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says
Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘I have to remove myself’: Nadine Dorries to step down as an MP
The former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP at the next general election. Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak and his Government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.Ms Dorries said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris...
Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
Poll shows slump in support for SNP and Scottish independence
Support for the SNP at Holyrood and Westminster has dropped, a new poll suggests.The YouGov survey for the Sunday Times of 1,088 Scottish voters shows support for the party dropped from 50% to 44% in the Holyrood constituency vote and from 40% to 36% in the regional list, when compared to the results of the same poll in December.Support for independence also dropped substantially, from 53% to 47% among decided voters.SNP support at Westminster dropped marginally from 43% to 42%.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she plans to run the next UK election as a “de-facto referendum” in the hopes...
Rishi Sunak planning ‘mini-reshuffle’ after sacking of Nadhim Zahawi
Sources say prime minister also wants to split Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd
Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
BBC
MP Lee Anderson: New deputy Tory chairman clashes with radio presenter
The new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has clashed with a radio presenter over accusations of dishonesty. MP Lee Anderson was asked by BBC radio presenter Verity Cowley about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign. In response, he asked the presenter...
Labour secures comfortable win in West Lancashire by-election
Labour’s Ashley Dalton has become the country’s newest MP after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of less than 32%.Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do...
BBC
Public Order Bill: Peers defeat plans to curb protest disruption
The House of Lords has overturned plans to clamp down on protest marches that cause too much disruption. The government had proposed giving police powers to stop protesters using tactics such as blocking roads and slow marching before disruption takes place. Critics had described proposals as an attack on the...
Bring back the death penalty, says new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson
The outspoken new deputy chairman of the Conservatives said he supports the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Lee Anderson MP, who has previously prompted anger with his comments on food bank users, also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.In an interview with The Spectator, asked whether he would back the death penalty, he replied: “Yes. Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate,” he added.But Rishi Sunak...
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Jailed ex-MP 'drank litre of vodka' before BBC interview
Jared O'Mara consumed a litre of vodka before a BBC interview in July 2019 while he was still an MP, Leeds Crown Court heard during his trial for fraud. The former Sheffield Hallam MP, who tried to claim £52,000 of taxpayers' money to help fund a cocaine habit, has been jailed for four years.
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
Polls close in West Lancashire by-election
Polls have closed in the West Lancashire by-election as Labour’s Ashley Dalton registers a comfortable win. The ballot was held on Thursday in the Labour-held seat after Rosie Cooper, who represented the constituency for 17 years, accepted the role of chairwoman of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.Polls opened at 7am in the constituency, which Ms Cooper last won in 2019 with a majority of 8,336.Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour, which enjoyed a significant lead in the polls against Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, was always confident of holding the seat.Six candidates were bidding to succeed Ms Cooper, with Labour’s Ashley Dalton, who...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Lloyd's of London boss warns UK's financial reputation is dented
The UK's reputation for financial stability was dented by a year of political turmoil, says the boss of insurance giant Lloyd's of London. John Neal said confidence in the UK had been hit by a high turnover of prime ministers and a mini-budget which saw the pound drop and mortgage rates soar.
BBC
Margaret Thatcher portrait saved from tip breaks sale expectations
A portrait of Margaret Thatcher rescued from a rubbish tip has sold at auction for a higher-than-expected £1,100. The unsigned oil painting was a gift to the former prime minister and had been kept in a storage unit in London. It was sent for disposal 20 years ago but...
Comments / 0