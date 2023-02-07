ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw Early Elementary Paraprofessional Hailed as a Hero for Saving a Child’s Life

PAW PAW – Jennifer “Jen” Carra, a paraprofessional at Paw Paw Early Elementary, is being celebrated and recognized as a hero. When a second-grade student was choking during lunch earlier last week, fellow students alerted Carra that the child was in distress, and Carra quickly took action by performing the Heimlich maneuver to save the child’s life.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI

