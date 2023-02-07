This market doesn’t make any sense right now. Inflation most likely won’t get conquered if the economy doesn’t break. Disinflation trends remain in place but it will be hard for them to continue with a strong labor market as the economy keeps on growing. We’ve seen commodities and goods price declines, but core services remain tricky. The Fed won’t stop raising rates till core PCE is trending sharply lower and that might not happen until the summer.

3 HOURS AGO