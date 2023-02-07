Read full article on original website
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts
© Reuters Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts. Kraken has agreed to pay $30 million in fines and close its crypto-staking services as part of a settlement with the SEC. The crypto community has been outraged by the...
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles...
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
Oil falls belatedly on U.S. stock build, but dollar dip saves bulls’ hide
Investing.com -- Oil’s fundamentals-defying rally came to a stop on Thursday. But a drop in the dollar prevented a harder selloff in crude contracts that bucked beefy stockpile builds across the U.S. petroleum complex last week. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 41...
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
Factbox-Crisis-hit Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators
(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has asked for more time for negotiations with Pakistan over a deal that would unlock much-needed funds from a $6.5 billion programme. Below are four key economic indicators of the cash-strapped country. FOREX RESERVES. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the lowest level...
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s head of advanced solutions Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon's Demissie said,...
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony (NYSE:SONY)'s PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the biggest-ever...
Mid-Market Update: Stocks Fade, German Inflation Report, More Fed Rate Hikes
This market doesn’t make any sense right now. Inflation most likely won’t get conquered if the economy doesn’t break. Disinflation trends remain in place but it will be hard for them to continue with a strong labor market as the economy keeps on growing. We’ve seen commodities and goods price declines, but core services remain tricky. The Fed won’t stop raising rates till core PCE is trending sharply lower and that might not happen until the summer.
