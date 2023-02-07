Read full article on original website
Binance Organizes Crypto Consortium to Revive Trust in Blockchain Industry
After FTX’s collapse, Binance is assembling a group of players to prove to regulators that crypto can still cooperate with the law. Binance, the biggest exchange in crypto, seeks to revive trust in the industry after an onslaught of hacks and scams that ravaged its reputation last year. The...
Investors Are Interested in Crypto Despite Bear Market: BNY Mellon Exec
The bank’s executive believes cryptocurrencies are here to stay despite the crash. Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Wall Street powerhouse Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), has disclosed that investors are still very interested in the digital asset space amid the bear market. According to...
WazirX’s Comeback on Denial of Wallet Services Threatens Binance with Legal Action
The Indian exchange assured its customers that its funds are stored in multi-signature wallets that adhere to industry-leading standards. The opaque and intriguing ownership of the Indian crypto exchange WazirX continues to baffle investors and crypto honchos alike. Over the past two weeks, Binance and WazirX top executives once again came to blows over the issue.
Leading Global Bitcoin ATM Provider Coin Cloud Files For Bankruptcy
Some analysts are debating whether the crypto winter is over. But for Coin Cloud, the consequences were just too much to handle. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the US and Brazil, filed for bankruptcy this January 8, leaving nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies like FTX, Alameda Research, and Blockfi, among others, has left Coin Cloud suffering from its aftermath.
Crypto Firm Juno Restarts Services After Finding a New Custodian Partner
Juno restored all operations with the “constant support” of its new partner – Zero Hash. The Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Juno announced that all services are “now up and running again.”. It increased daily withdrawal limits at the beginning of the year and urged customers to transfer...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Binance Custody Rebrands to Ceffu
Binance Custody becomes Ceffu – a name inspired by the company’s SAFU fund. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is now rebranding its Custody department to Ceffu. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it takes inspiration from the popular Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU).
What is Optimism (OP): Guide to One of Ethereum’s Layer-Two Scaling Solutions
Optimism is one of Ethereum’s most popular layer-two scaling solutions. Here’s a closer look at how it works. The cryptocurrency industry, in general, became a lot more popular in the past couple of years. This saw the development and launch of hundreds, if not thousands, of decentralized applications (dApps) in various fields, such as DeFi, gaming, learning, trading, investing, and whatnot.
Lawyers Challenge SEC’s Attempt at Labelling 9 Tokens as Securities
The first-ever crypto insider trading case may have larger implications for cryptocurrency regulation than previously expected. As the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues vying for regulatory presence over the crypto market, a high-profile industry lawsuit looks poised to answer more questions about how far its authority should reach. Lawyers...
Dubai Forbids Operations With Monero, Zcash, and Other Privacy Coins
The new regulations imposed by Dubai’s VARA disallowed the employment of privacy coins, such as XMR and ZEC. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) prohibited all activities involving privacy coins such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC). The regulator has also enforced certain rules on the domestic cryptocurrency...
Coinbase’s Stock Shreds 14% Following SEC Crackdown on Crypto Staking
Coinbase’s legal officer claims the exchange will not be affected by the alleged SEC crackdown as its on-chain staking services are different. The stock of leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) has suffered its biggest daily loss in seven months after the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) forced rival exchange Kraken to shut down its crypto staking services in a $30 million settlement deal.
DeFi Platform CoW Protocol Loses Over 550 BNB in Contract Exploit
The attacker has already moved some of the stolen funds to crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CoW Swap has suffered a smart contract exploit, leading to the loss of approximately 551 BNB ($181,600). According to reports, the attacker added a wallet address as a “solver” of CoW...
Robinhood Crypto Revenue Drops By 25% Over Last Quarter
Despite a minor overall increase in net revenue and a stellar EBITDA, the trading platform’s crypto revenues have tanked substantially. Robinhood recently announced its FY2022 Q4 results, laying out the profits and losses of its popular retail investor-friendly trading platform. The numbers, although overall positive, were a mixed bag...
Bitcoin Increases to $23.3K as Powell Reiterates 2% Inflation Target
The chairman believes raising the United States debt limit is the only option congress can take. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke more on the future direction of monetary policy following an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report on Friday. During an interview, Powell reiterated his comments from last week that...
Collector Crypt Closes Competitive Seed Round
[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, USA / California, 8th February 2023]. Collector Crypt, a revolutionary startup bringing the $402 billion physical collectibles market to the Web3 space, has successfully closed its seed round, securing investments from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Master Ventures Investment Management, StarLaunch, and Telos.
Brazilian Utility Token Wibx Extends Its Use Cases
[PRESS RELEASE – Brazil, São José dos Campos, 7th February 2023]. Brazilian company Wiboo has extended the utility of its Wibx token, adding new use cases. The token already supports a user base of more than half a million people. Wiboo is an emerging company whose mission...
Cardano’s Bullish Momentum Stalls, is $0.36 Imminent? (ADA Price Analysis)
Cardano failed to move higher, and momentum is now shifting toward sellers. After multiple failed attempts at the 40 cents resistance, bulls are about to lose control of the price action. Should the cryptocurrency fall, then the key support will be found at 36 cents. With the indicators turning bearish, Cardano could enter a correction in the coming days, which will put pressure on buyers.
BNX to Undergo 1:100 Split to Boost Investor Confidence for BinaryX Games and Products
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 9th February 2023]. BinaryX, a Gamefi and IGO platform, today announced it will split its token, BNX. The decision was made after the project team ran a DAO vote and received overwhelmingly unanimous support (99.5%) to conduct the split. The exact timeline for the split will be announced on BinaryX’s social media and community channels soon.
Crypto Price Analysis Feb-10: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and LDO
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Lido. With the bullish momentum lost, Ethereum has entered a corrective phase, dropping by 5.9% in the past week. The price action is turning bearish. Sellers rejected ETH again at the $1,660 resistance, and after several failed...
Bank of England Releases Paper on Digital Pound CBDC
The central bank of Britain is pushing forward with its CBDC (central bank digital currency) plans with the release of a new consultation paper on the digital pound. On Feb. 7, the Bank of England and the HM Treasury department published a consultation paper on the “digital pound,” a UK central bank digital currency.
