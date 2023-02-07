Read full article on original website
Avaya’s John Lindsley Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list by CRN identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
AireSpring’s John Young Honored with 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs Award
AireSpring, a leading Global Managed Services Provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Young, AireSpring’s SVP Channel Sales, to its 2023 list of Channel Chiefs. The CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. This is the second year that John has won the award.
Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program
Distinctive partner-first approach is designed to accelerate adoption of the Trellix XDR platform and increase cyber resilience for customers. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer
Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
SalesTechStar Interview with Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream Software
CPM software can allow corporations to track key performance indicators (KPIs) more effectively; Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream Software chats about it’s core benefits:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Tom, tell us about yourself and your role at OneStream Software, how has the platform evolved over the years?. Thank...
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth
The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping. Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin’s checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
