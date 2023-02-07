Keyfactor Global Channel Program Hits New Milestones as Businesses Prioritize Machine Identity Management

Teams Struggle with Manual Processes, Siloed Systems and Complex Tech Stacks. Most companies (95.4%) are facing annual revenue loss due to operational issues related to lead lifecycle management, according to new research released today from Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration. Of the companies who reported $100M or more in revenue, more than half (68%) estimate a loss of at least $5M—five percent of their revenue—annually. The research analyzed current challenges Sales Ops, Marketing Ops and RevOps (Revenue Operations) teams face when attempting to deliver high-quality leads through their marketing and sales pipelines, including time-consuming processes, lack of integration capabilities and complex tech stacks. The top three business objectives of operations teams surveyed include increasing the total volume of deals moving through the sales process and converting into revenue, delivering high-quality leads and improving engagement rates on content. However, these efforts are often obstructed by inefficiencies in the many steps involved in delivering leads through the sales cycle from initial capture to the point of sale—a staggering 88.6% of teams report issues with their lead lifecycle management processes.

