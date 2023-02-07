Keyfactor Global Channel Program Hits New Milestones as Businesses Prioritize Machine Identity Management

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
salestechstar.com
Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program
Distinctive partner-first approach is designed to accelerate adoption of the Trellix XDR platform and increase cyber resilience for customers. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
salestechstar.com
The Complete Delivery Management System From Bringoz Now Available on Sap Store
Bringoz announced today that its Complete Delivery Management Software is now available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Bringoz’s software integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and provides advanced solutions to manage operations across the first, mid and last-mile. “Today’s fast-moving and complex landscape requires...
salestechstar.com
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
salestechstar.com
Fintech Company Wisor AI Secures $8 Million in Seed Funding to Modernize Global Supply Chain
Wisor’s innovative AI-powered technology helps move global freight in a click, with a mission to digitize the freight industry, lower costs, and increase efficiency; Funding round led by Team8 with participation from Ocean Azul and Hico Investment Group. Amid recent sectoral innovations geared towards different players in the value...
salestechstar.com
New Research Reveals 9 out 10 Companies Lose Revenue Due to Issues in the Lead Lifecycle Management Process
Teams Struggle with Manual Processes, Siloed Systems and Complex Tech Stacks. Most companies (95.4%) are facing annual revenue loss due to operational issues related to lead lifecycle management, according to new research released today from Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration. Of the companies who reported $100M or more in revenue, more than half (68%) estimate a loss of at least $5M—five percent of their revenue—annually. The research analyzed current challenges Sales Ops, Marketing Ops and RevOps (Revenue Operations) teams face when attempting to deliver high-quality leads through their marketing and sales pipelines, including time-consuming processes, lack of integration capabilities and complex tech stacks. The top three business objectives of operations teams surveyed include increasing the total volume of deals moving through the sales process and converting into revenue, delivering high-quality leads and improving engagement rates on content. However, these efforts are often obstructed by inefficiencies in the many steps involved in delivering leads through the sales cycle from initial capture to the point of sale—a staggering 88.6% of teams report issues with their lead lifecycle management processes.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
TransPerfect Posts Revenue Increase of 4.6% in 2022
Company Adds $51 Million in Top-Line Revenue in 30th Year of Consecutive Growth. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced 2022 billed revenues of $1.16 billion. This represents a 4.6% increase over a strong 2021 and marks the company’s 30th consecutive year of revenue growth since its founding.
salestechstar.com
Executives Identify Technology and Digital Transformation as the #1 Way to Bolster Innovation Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
2023 State of Revenue Report from Model N identifies pharmaceutical, medical technology and high-tech manufacturer perspectives on market challenges. Model N Inc., the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced the results of its fifth annual State of Revenue Report. The report captures detailed data intended to help life sciences and high-tech executives proactively plan and implement strategies to grow company revenue and market share. All executives agreed that innovation is critical to business growth and ranked technology and digital transformation as the #1 focus to strengthen innovation in 2023. Executives also named several market headwinds such as supply chain disruption (43%) and inflation (84%) as having an impact on revenue optimization, compliance, and innovation.
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
Norman Regional Health System Partners with VisiQuate for Data-Driven Approach to Revenue Cycle Management
Oklahoma-based health system establishes long-term partnership to create a culture of excellence by embracing data and advanced analytics. VisiQuate Inc., the industry-leading provider of advanced analytics, intelligent workflow, results-driven services and AI-powered automation offerings to America’s most respected healthcare providers, announced today that Norman Regional Health System has finalized a multi-year agreement with the company to embrace data and advanced analytics as a key driver of daily operations. Norman Regional’s leadership selected VisiQuate Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics to optimize the organization’s financial performance and drive revenue cycle yield improvement. The health system will also use the VisiQuate PayFlo solution to standardize and optimize various processes throughout its end-to-end revenue cycle operations.
Comments / 0