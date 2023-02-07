ARLEE — Orvil "Chuck" TwoTeeth, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Arlee. Surrounded by his loved ones on January 28, 2023. Chuck was born May 1, 1945 on Hill 57 in Great Falls to John & Rosie Smith-TwoTeeth and a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy. He was raised in Helena.

ARLEE, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO