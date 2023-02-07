Read full article on original website
Char-Koosta News
Orvil TwoTeeth
ARLEE — Orvil "Chuck" TwoTeeth, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Arlee. Surrounded by his loved ones on January 28, 2023. Chuck was born May 1, 1945 on Hill 57 in Great Falls to John & Rosie Smith-TwoTeeth and a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy. He was raised in Helena.
Araeya Nelson finds inspiration in boxing
POLSON — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes member Araeya Nelson, 13, is setting her sights on greatness as she traveled to Kansas City to compete in the 2023 National Silver Gloves National Tournament on February 8, 2023. Nelson, an 8th-grader from Polson Middle School, has been a boxing fan...
