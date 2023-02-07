ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

cmac.tv

Flowing with Famous: February 2023

DescriptionWelcome to Fresno's culture (and first ever) podcast, Flowing With Famous. This month, some of the things we get into: Fresno thrift shops. Buying books in Fresno. Art Hop. The Warnor Corner. Why are there more new things in Clovis? Coffee in Fresno. Should we be excited about new Starbucks? Fresyes Fest Or Fulton Street Party? And much more! Band Of the Episode: Westing.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Neighborhood Finally Repaved After 57 Years In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Council President Tyler Maxwell unveiled the complete transformation of some of Fresno’s worst neighborhood roads in southeast Fresno. Maxwell said it’s been 57 years since the neighborhood had its street paved. He fulfilled his bold and ambitious promise to repave and repair the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
MERCED, CA

