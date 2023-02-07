Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Related
cmac.tv
Flowing with Famous: February 2023
DescriptionWelcome to Fresno's culture (and first ever) podcast, Flowing With Famous. This month, some of the things we get into: Fresno thrift shops. Buying books in Fresno. Art Hop. The Warnor Corner. Why are there more new things in Clovis? Coffee in Fresno. Should we be excited about new Starbucks? Fresyes Fest Or Fulton Street Party? And much more! Band Of the Episode: Westing.
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
KMJ
Neighborhood Finally Repaved After 57 Years In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Council President Tyler Maxwell unveiled the complete transformation of some of Fresno’s worst neighborhood roads in southeast Fresno. Maxwell said it’s been 57 years since the neighborhood had its street paved. He fulfilled his bold and ambitious promise to repave and repair the...
This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
Madera County hosting 2 free dump events
The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
Down Syndrome Association of Central California needs donations for Fairytale Ball
The Down Syndrome Association of Central California helps support families with children touched by Down syndrome.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Clovis West, 3rd threatening call in 1 week
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown again on Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. It is the third threatening phone call directed at Clovis West received in the space of one week. The lockdown was […]
Bakersfield Now
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
iheart.com
Tequila Fest Starring Rick Ross, T.I., Lil Jon, and More--May 20th
Taco Truck Throwdown Presents "TEQUILA FEST" starring Rick Ross, T.I., Lil Jon and More! Saturday May 20th at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. Cervezas, Food Trucks, Vendors, and of course tequila!
Proposed Fresno ordinance aims to crack down on catalytic converter theft, recyclers who accept them
It's a crime that takes just minutes, but leaves owners with thousands of dollars in damage.
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
Study ranks Fresno as the 6th worst place to live to stay sober
A recent study has analyzed data across 100 cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. It ranked Fresno as the 6th worst city.
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
GV Wire
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Comments / 0