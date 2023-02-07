Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers. According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call. After receiving the...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man. Monroe, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help investigating a shooting that took place on February 5th, 2023, and resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man. On...
Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate
Louisiana authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport officer and hope eventually to release police footage of the encounter, said state police leading a probe of the encounter.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder. Monroe, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department announced that they are asking for help from the public in locating suspect Isszvian Webb. According to authorities, an arrest warrant for Isszvian...
State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved …. The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an...
crossroadstoday.com
Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison. DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
crossroadstoday.com
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
KNOE TV8
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson, 28, for alleged solicitation of a minor online on Feb. 6, 2023. CPSO says the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Jackson in late Jan. 2023, for soliciting what he believed to be a minor online for sex.
crossroadstoday.com
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say
A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
Comments / 0