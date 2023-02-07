ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved …. The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
crossroadstoday.com

NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows

Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
OHIO STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
CBS News

Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say

A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
BELLE CHASSE, LA

