Read full article on original website
Related
Best Look Yet At Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe's High-Tech Interior
After being spied for the first time just a few months ago, new images have emerged of the next Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe, and some of them give us quite a revealing look at the sporty interior. While this particular example was finished in white and wore different wheels, not much else about the partially camouflaged exterior differs from the black GLC 63 Coupe we saw previously. Because it was undergoing winter testing, it's also wearing much chunkier Michelin tires.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1978 Mercedes-Benz 240 D
The engine of the current Mitsubishi Mirage, much derided for its alleged slowness, must pull a bit more than 27 pounds of car for each of its 78 horsepower. That's underpowered, yes? Not compared to the Mercedes-Benz W123 equipped with a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder diesel engine! That's the car we're going to admire for this week's Junkyard Find.
benzinsider.com
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Seen On The Road
The upcoming facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class tends to show up a lot on the road as of late. Recently, the car was spied again while wearing minimal camo. The video here shows just what we can expect from the auto when it comes out sometime this year. The new spy video...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
msn.com
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spotted In Italy By Motor1 Readers
Slide 1 of 8: Lamborghini Aventador replacement spy photo from Motor1 reader. Lamborghini Aventador replacement spy photo from Motor1 reader. All will be revealed in the coming weeks. We receive the vast majority of spy photos from professionals who do this for a living but every now and then, readers...
The CEO of Hilton says buying a Porsche was his worst financial decision ever: ‘It nearly broke me’
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta opens up about the impulse purchase that he regrets the most.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested
The Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, and Volkswagen Golf R are among the top hatches you can buy this 2023. All these compact and aerodynamically-focused cars promise huge power delivery coming from their engines. As we all know, however, the advertised outputs of these often do not correspond to...
benzinsider.com
Blue Variant Of The Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV Spied
Just after the sighting of the new Mercedes-AMG GT prototype in “Green Hell Magno”, here’s another variant of the coupe in blue paint. Same as the previous, the spy shots of the partially camouflaged car were snapped while it was undergoing winter testing. The car photographed by...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
benzinsider.com
Diagnosing the Most Common Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Problems
When it comes to diagnosing the most common Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC problems, it is important to stay on top of potential issues in order to avoid further mechanical damage. There are several common issues associated with 4MATIC systems such as excessive noise, fluid leaks, excessive vibration, and/or defective modules and sensors that you should be vigilant of.
Top Speed
Lamborghini's Farewell To The Naturally Aspirated V-12 Is About More Than Two Bespoke Supercars
Lamborghini gives a great example of how to start the week with a bang, by introducing two, one-off models. In true tradition, the Lamborghini Invencible and Lamborghini Autentica come with radical styling, to celebrate the end of Lamborghini’s V-12 era. This, then, is the swan song of the V-12 Lambo cars as we know them. But this epic duo of farewell models isn’t just about retiring the naturally-aspirated V-12 with a bang. It’s also about taking everything that made the ragin bull’s sports cars worthy of Lamborghini’s name.
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
CAR AND DRIVER
Live Like Magnum, P.I. with This 1985 Ferrari 308GTS Quattrovalvole, Today's BaT Pick
• Finished in the classic red over tan, this Ferrari 308GTS is an Eighties poster child. • In the care of the same owner for 37 years, the car has under 12,000 miles. • This Bring a Trailer auction ends February 9. The go-go 1980s were a boom time for...
Carscoops
Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System
Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
Comments / 1