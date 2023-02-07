Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Debuts: New 400e PHEV Model, Faster AMG 53
Slide 1 of 11: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Interior. There's a bit more tech, trim borrowed from Maybach, and small changes to the front fascia. It's been over a year since we first saw a Mercedes-Benz GLE running around with the smallest amount of camouflage on its nose. Now, the camo is removed to reveal the 2024 model, and we wouldn't blame you if you don't see any noticeable changes. The bigger news here, however, is electrification throughout the GLE line with a new plug-in hybrid model. The AMG GLE 53 also gets a small bump in torque.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Challenges the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak
Kali Muscle definitely has a lot of love for his Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. In a recent video, the Youtuber, actor, and bodybuilder showcased a street race between the crossover and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak. AMG GLE 63 S Tale of the Tape. The AMG GLE 63...
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Gets a Power-Up and Sinister Look
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe prides itself on having both the genes of a sports car and the utility of an SUV. It benefits from the luxurious features offered by Mercedes-Benz and it’s further amplified by the sportier and more aggressive styling elements as well as the high level of performance provided by Mercedes-AMG.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the most common Ford Maverick problems relate to the brakes and other issues with the engine. The post 3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Mercedes-Benz Electrifies Van Life with the 2024 eSprinter
Right now, electric cargo vans are a fringe market, but Mercedes-Benz says that starting in 2025, all new Benz vans will be electric. Along with the electric Rivian Amazon vans and the Ford E-Transit, the 2024 e-Sprinter is on the leading edge of stealth delivery vehicles. Imagine the GMC Vandura A-Team van, but completely opposite.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
benzinsider.com
Blue Variant Of The Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV Spied
Just after the sighting of the new Mercedes-AMG GT prototype in “Green Hell Magno”, here’s another variant of the coupe in blue paint. Same as the previous, the spy shots of the partially camouflaged car were snapped while it was undergoing winter testing. The car photographed by...
benzinsider.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied On The Road
The Mercedes-Benz CLE was once again spied on the road. The car is shown in heavy camouflage to hide almost all of its key exterior styling. The CLE is a new range in the Mercedes lineup that’s designed to consolidate the coupe and convertible models of the C-Class and E-Class. The video from walkoARTvideos here features the coupe variant of the series. Based on the single louver on its front grille, we are looking at the Benz version of the car.
torquenews.com
The Latest Model Y Has a Secret: It's Not About the Price
We have a review of the Tesla Model Y with a secret about the 2023 version compared to the 2022 version. Toward the end of 2022, a user purchased a Model Y. Tesla is known not to update their vehicles too much between years, and the 2022 Model Y vehicles have something that the 2023 version of the Model Y does not have. More on that in a moment.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Cayenne undergoing testing ahead of spring debut
Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated version of its Cayenne mid-size SUV, which is confirmed to launch in the spring as a 2024 model. The German sports car brand released images of the Cayenne undergoing testing on Wednesday. The automaker said there will be tweaks to the powertrain...
1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com
Find out which pickup truck is best-in-class for back-to-back years, beating all its opponents more than once in its short life. The post 1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-Benz Celebrates 22 Millionth Vehicle Produced
The 22 millionth Mercedes-Benz vehicle was just rolled out from the three-pointed star marque’s assembly plant. The car coinciding with the milestone is an EQS 580 4MATIC in MANUFAKTUR hyacinth red metallic finish produced from the Sindelfingen plant of the German luxury car maker. According to a press release...
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
Comments / 0