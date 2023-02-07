Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Twinkie Town
Remembering an iconic Twins voice
When the phrase “voice of the Twins” is bandied about, one immediately thinks of radio and television personalities—Halsey Hall, Herb Carneal, John Gordon, or Dick Bremer. The usual suspects. But an underrated ear worm for the local sports market is the stadium public address announcer—the narrator of the in-person experience.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Red Sox in WBC: Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo and 10 others will participate
Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic), Alex Verdugo (Mexico) and Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico) lead a list of 12 Red Sox players who will participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela initially was expected to play for Team Netherlands but he won’t participate. Kenley Jansen is on...
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Doesn’t Regret Not Trading Shohei Ohtani
We'll see if he stills feels this way at the end of the season.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more
We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
Anderson, Lynn among 3 Sox on Team USA in WBC
Major League Baseball has revealed the official rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the reigning champions will have three members of the Chicago White Sox in the fold. Team USA’s roster, released on Thursday on MLB Network, includes some of the game’s biggest stars, including Mike Trout and...
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
Valdez Skipping World Baseball Classic To Focus On Astros
Framber Valdez was advised by new general manager Dana Brown on decision to skip World Baseball Classic.
