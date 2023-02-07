ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
Twinkie Town

Remembering an iconic Twins voice

When the phrase “voice of the Twins” is bandied about, one immediately thinks of radio and television personalities—Halsey Hall, Herb Carneal, John Gordon, or Dick Bremer. The usual suspects. But an underrated ear worm for the local sports market is the stadium public address announcer—the narrator of the in-person experience.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more

We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
NBC Sports Chicago

Anderson, Lynn among 3 Sox on Team USA in WBC

Major League Baseball has revealed the official rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the reigning champions will have three members of the Chicago White Sox in the fold. Team USA’s roster, released on Thursday on MLB Network, includes some of the game’s biggest stars, including Mike Trout and...
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings

Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
BOSTON, MA

