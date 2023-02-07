We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.

