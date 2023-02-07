ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
HOWARD, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

School safety experts speak on importance of student tips

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man is guest at State of the Union

Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses....
APPLETON, WI

