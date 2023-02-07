Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
Class Is Finally In Session
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some students in Menominee, Mich. walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
Wrightstown Teenager’s Family Raises Funds for Funeral Costs
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff’s officials saying she likely died of hypothermia.
Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
Oshkosh School Officials Credit Training for Discovery of Gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. “Fortunately our training with our students and our staff is, ‘if you see something say something,’” said Bryan Davis,...
String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
Historic Oshkosh Building to be Featured in Stephen King Short Film Adaptation
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A story by one of the world’s greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “The Last Rung on the Ladder” will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. “The...
Green Bay Phoenix try to win another one
(WNFL) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team will go for another win tonight when they host Oakland at the Kress Center. The Phoenix come into the game with a 3-22 overall record and 2-12 in the Horizon League. Oakland is 10-15 overall and 8-6 in the...
