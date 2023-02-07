Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she received her Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once.Chan told her that he had in fact been offered the lead role first, which was originally written to be a man.In the film, Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers the ability to travel through an infinite number of parallel universes.Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress at the forthcoming 2023 Academy Awards for her role in the film, while Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently tipped to win Best Picture.Speaking to CNN, she recalled...

