Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination
Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
BAFTA Film Awards 2023: date, nominees, venue and everything we know
Everything you need to know about the BAFTA Film Awards 2023.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Christina Ricci Takes Brutally Honest Shot At The Academy For Its Decision To Review Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Campaign
The Addams Family star shares her brutally honest opinion about the Academy’s decision to open an investigation over Andrea Riseborough’s ‘surprise’ nomination.
Why Daniel Craig’s Wife Rachel Weisz Doesn’t Like Talking About Being Married To Bond, James Bond
Being married to Daniel Craig isn't a state secret, but Rachel Weisz has her reasons for keeping quiet about her marriage.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Jackie Chan told Michelle Yeoh he was offered Everything Everywhere All At Once lead role first
Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she received her Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once.Chan told her that he had in fact been offered the lead role first, which was originally written to be a man.In the film, Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers the ability to travel through an infinite number of parallel universes.Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress at the forthcoming 2023 Academy Awards for her role in the film, while Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently tipped to win Best Picture.Speaking to CNN, she recalled...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos
Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
In addition to being the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Kate Middleton and Prince William are checking off another royal first. William, 40, and Kate, 41, immersed themselves in the maritime heritage of Cornwall on Thursday, marking the couple's first official joint visit to the region since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The titles are one of several royal names that the couple, who are generally known as the Prince and Princess of...
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in just three months Hit the music — the countdown to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is on! On Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Consort this spring. The launch date was a poignant choice — Feb. 6 is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marks three months until the coronation of...
King Charles' Hole in His Sock Revealed After Royal Takes Off Shoes for Mosque Visit
His Majesty paid a visit to a historic mosque on Brick Lane in east London.
King Charles III Hands Stella McCartney Honor for Services to Fashion, Sustainability
LONDON — Stella McCartney traveled to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to see fellow environmental activist and friend King Charles III and to pick up her latest honor, a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, for services to fashion and sustainability. McCartney was among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an official accolade from Queen Elizabeth II in what was to become the monarch’s final annual Birthday Honors list, released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.More from WWDInside the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch PartyPurdey RTW Fall 2023Alexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023 For the...
Time Out Global
‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London
Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
Time Out Global
‘You’ season 4 filming locations: how Netflix’s hit serial-killer show took over London
The dashing-but-deadly Joe Goldberg has pitched up in London for a freshly launched fourth season of Netflix’s pitch-black comedy ‘You’ – ‘A city of art, theatre, books... and the occasional douchebag,’ is how he puts it. And, frankly, guilty as charged. ‘Gossip Girl’s Penn...
ABC News
Oscars 2023: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees
With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize. This year's...
Time Out Global
5 most anticipated Japanese films and anime coming out in 2023
Hold on to your hats because there's a lot to look forward to in 2023, and not just these show-stopping events and new openings. For starters, an upcoming Hirokazu Kore-eda drama is anticipated to be up for a few awards at Cannes this year. Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli is set to release a new anime by master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in a fantastical remake of a Japanese novel titled 'How Do You Live?'.
Comments / 0