WATCH LIVE: President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response - Tonight at 6pm

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv1Pe_0ketmaiK00 NPR's Ari Shapiro will host NPR Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union.


KRCB 104.9

Local State of the Union guest details experience

  North Bay congressional representative Mike Thompson was notably absent from this year's State of the Union address. That's because he was a designated survivor, meaning the congressman took in the speech from a secure location in case of a catastrophe at the U.S. capitol. KRCB spoke with Thompson’s guest attendee about her experience. "I love America," Jennifer Gray Thompson said. "So I was very honored to go and it was an amazing experience."
KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

