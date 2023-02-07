WATCH LIVE: President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response - Tonight at 6pm
NPR's Ari Shapiro will host NPR Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union.
KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0