Titusville, FL

Futurism

NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station

The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
Bay News 9

SpaceX pushes back Starlink launch as liftoff winds become a concern

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX officials announced Friday that the planned Saturday night launch of 55 Starlink satellites has been pushed back as weather experts have issued warnings about excessive liftoff winds. What You Need To Know. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 55 Starlink satellites was...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Futurism

Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test

It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

SpaceX plans biggest ever test of Mars-bound Starship rocket

SpaceX will perform the biggest test yet of its Mars-bound Starship rocket on Thursday, the company’s president has said.Elon Musk’s space firm will attempt a static fire of all 33 engines on its Super Heavy rocket booster, marking one of the final milestones before attempting an orbital launch.Speaking at the annual Commercial Space Transportation conference held by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said a fully stacked Starship would fire its Raptor engines at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas on Thursday.“Tomorrow is a big day for SpaceX,” Ms Shotwell said.“Keep in...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash

Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
New York Post

SpaceX launches 9,000-pound satellite into orbit from Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a 9,000-pound satellite into orbit on Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The reusable rocket’s first stage landed back on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean roughly eight minutes after takeoff, marking SpaceX’s 170th recovery of an orbital class rocket.  The first stage booster on the Falcon 9 rocket in Monday’s mission was previously used in three Stalink launches, SES-22, and ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1.  Hispasat’s Amazonas Nexus satellite was deployed roughly 36 minutes after launch.  The Spanish company said that the satellite will cover the “entire American continent, Greenland and the North and South Atlantic corridors and will be focused on connectivity services in remote areas and in air and maritime mobility environments.” SpaceX contracts with private companies like Hispasat to carry cargo into space, and also conducts missions for the U.S. Space Force and other government agencies.  The Falcon 9, which was used on Monday, is the company’s primary reusable rocket. The Falcon Heavy, which is essentially three Falcon 9s strapped together, is deployed for heavier payloads. 
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Futurism

SpaceX President Warns That Starship's Orbital Launch May Explode

SpaceX is gearing up for the long-awaited first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship super heavy launch system. A lot will be on the line. In fact, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell says that a lot can still go wrong. "Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight......
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Starshield, Custom Modular Satellites and Earth Observation

Starshield is a huge deal SpaceX to grow huge business for secure communications for the military, government and some other customers. However, they also talk about modular custom satellites with rapid development and deployment. SpaceX will get into the high volume custom satellite business. SpaceX will also get into Earth...
game-news24.com

Virgin Orbit fails on the UK’s orbital launch over $100 o’clock

The anomaly that prevented the successful completion of the Virgin Orbit mission, was a filter that costed less than 100 dollars. According to the CEO of the company, Dan Hart, the component shifted and caused a launch issue. Help. Virgin Orbit launched its historic start-me-up mission from Cornwall on January...
CALIFORNIA STATE

