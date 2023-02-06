Read full article on original website
Futurism
NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station
The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
WATCH: SpaceX lights up Florida’s Space Coast with early morning Falcon 9 rocket launch
Another batch of Starlink satellites is in orbit after an overnight rocket launch Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast.
Bay News 9
SpaceX pushes back Starlink launch as liftoff winds become a concern
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX officials announced Friday that the planned Saturday night launch of 55 Starlink satellites has been pushed back as weather experts have issued warnings about excessive liftoff winds. What You Need To Know. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 55 Starlink satellites was...
Five years ago, SpaceX launched a Roadster into space. Where is it now?
On February 6, 2018, SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster and a spacesuit-clad mannequin into space onboard its Falcon Heavy rocket. Presuming that the harshness of space hasn't decimated the duo, the question is, where is the payload five years since its launch? The answer will blow your mind. Back in...
SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket notched its 200th successful orbital mission on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the company marked the milestone by sharing some stunning photos of the spaceflight action.
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Tiny NASA moon probe can't reach lunar orbit as planned
After launching with SpaceX in December 2022, Lunar Flashlight ran into trouble in deep space. Now the mission is eyeing a high-Earth orbit that will allow monthly moon flybys.
China space station crew completes spacewalk
China's orbiting space station crew has completed their first spacewalk of their six-month mission
How a Boom in Mega Rockets Will Get Astronauts Back on the Moon
Fast-paced construction in NASA facilities promises crewed lunar journeys soon. Here's what to know.
SpaceX eyeing March for 1st Starship orbital flight, Elon Musk says
SpaceX will try to launch its huge Starship rocket to Earth orbit for the first time next month, provided the vehicle passes its remaining tests, Elon Musk said.
Futurism
Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test
It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
SpaceX plans biggest ever test of Mars-bound Starship rocket
SpaceX will perform the biggest test yet of its Mars-bound Starship rocket on Thursday, the company’s president has said.Elon Musk’s space firm will attempt a static fire of all 33 engines on its Super Heavy rocket booster, marking one of the final milestones before attempting an orbital launch.Speaking at the annual Commercial Space Transportation conference held by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said a fully stacked Starship would fire its Raptor engines at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas on Thursday.“Tomorrow is a big day for SpaceX,” Ms Shotwell said.“Keep in...
Phys.org
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
NASA safety panel looking over plans to deorbit the International Space Station
A NASA safety advisory panel wants to come up with a robust plan to deorbit the International Space Station.
SpaceX launches 9,000-pound satellite into orbit from Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a 9,000-pound satellite into orbit on Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The reusable rocket’s first stage landed back on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean roughly eight minutes after takeoff, marking SpaceX’s 170th recovery of an orbital class rocket. The first stage booster on the Falcon 9 rocket in Monday’s mission was previously used in three Stalink launches, SES-22, and ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1. Hispasat’s Amazonas Nexus satellite was deployed roughly 36 minutes after launch. The Spanish company said that the satellite will cover the “entire American continent, Greenland and the North and South Atlantic corridors and will be focused on connectivity services in remote areas and in air and maritime mobility environments.” SpaceX contracts with private companies like Hispasat to carry cargo into space, and also conducts missions for the U.S. Space Force and other government agencies. The Falcon 9, which was used on Monday, is the company’s primary reusable rocket. The Falcon Heavy, which is essentially three Falcon 9s strapped together, is deployed for heavier payloads.
Futurism
SpaceX President Warns That Starship's Orbital Launch May Explode
SpaceX is gearing up for the long-awaited first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship super heavy launch system. A lot will be on the line. In fact, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell says that a lot can still go wrong. "Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight......
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX Starshield, Custom Modular Satellites and Earth Observation
Starshield is a huge deal SpaceX to grow huge business for secure communications for the military, government and some other customers. However, they also talk about modular custom satellites with rapid development and deployment. SpaceX will get into the high volume custom satellite business. SpaceX will also get into Earth...
game-news24.com
Virgin Orbit fails on the UK’s orbital launch over $100 o’clock
The anomaly that prevented the successful completion of the Virgin Orbit mission, was a filter that costed less than 100 dollars. According to the CEO of the company, Dan Hart, the component shifted and caused a launch issue. Help. Virgin Orbit launched its historic start-me-up mission from Cornwall on January...
