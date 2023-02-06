Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The Model 3 provided a major catalyst for Tesla's stock growth in recent years.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News
On the auto-company stock front, Morningstar offers interesting outlooks on GM and Tesla.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
torquenews.com
The Overwhelming Savings Of The Tesla Model Y For Police Departments
It is clear that an electric car is a powerful saving tool for situations in which intensive use of the vehicle is made for years; this is the case of cars belonging to municipal fleets, also including (depending on the jurisdiction) police fleets. This savings have been actually already estimated at an American police station with a Tesla Model Y, with which they hope to achieve more than significant savings, and by the way double on the usual life span of this type of vehicle.
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
digg.com
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Used Car Markets In The US, Mapped
The used car market has fluctuated a ton over the past few years. Here's a snapshot of how prices range for similar models across different cities around the US. Car reseller The Clunker Junker compared used car prices among popular models, in different cities, to see where how their prices stacked up against each other at a national level. They scanned the 200 most populous cities from Cars.com and found 183,640 listings to analyze and compare prices.
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Tesla does a flip-flop by lifting Model Y car prices in China just a month after cutting them
Tesla has raised the base price of its Model Y crossover in China, just a month after making cuts. The price of a rear-wheel Model Y rose 0.8% to 259,900 yuan ($38,195.87) in the country. Tesla has seen a surge in demand since it cut prices by up to 13.5%...
This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does
Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Cathie Wood Sees Tesla Stock Rising 8X in 5 Years
Tesla stock recently traded around $211, having almost doubled from its December low.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate
With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Comments / 0