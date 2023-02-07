ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Fatim Hemraj

Three sisters accidentally solve mysterious 74-year-old case

On July 9, 1945, 6-year-old Tom Martin and his 4-year-old brother, Jerry, were riding their bikes near their quaint Manhattan apartment when a strange woman approached them. She asked the children if they wanted some candy; Tom refused but Jerry couldn’t deny his sweet tooth. The woman took him by the hand and told Tom they would return shortly.
ARTnews

Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’

The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Furniture conservator stuns archaeologists by decoding 20,000-year-old ice age cave drawings

Fellow historians and archaeologists have lauded a London furniture conservator for deciphering significant Ice Age cave drawings. Ben Bacon examined 20,000-year-old markings and found it to be a reference to the lunar calendar. Many of the oldest cave drawings can be found in France and Spain, and they tell archaeologists about the various lifestyles that existed during the Ice Age. They are scrawled on the cave walls and range from daily activities to the routines of hunters and gatherers during that time. According to BBC, this discovery made by Bacon led to the revelation that early Europeans documented the timing of animal reproductive cycles.
Cristoval Victorial

The story behind The Dacian King sculpture, one of the greatest rock carvings of the modern world.

The sculpture of the great King Decebalus is known for being the highest rock sculpture in all of Europe and for also holding the title as the largest rock carving on a riverbank in the world. Its location is in the Mraconia river valley about 16 miles away from the city of Orsova, Romania. This marvelous rock carving of King Decebalus holds a height of 141 ft and a width of 104 ft. The inscription carved in Latin “DECEBALUS REX - DRAGAN FECIT” translates to King Decebalus made by Dragan. It was created between 1994 and 2004 and took 12 brave sculptors to finish. Due to the remote location bringing heavy machinery was nearly impossible, because of this all working tools were to be transported by boats and bags. From the base of the rock to the scaffold, the sculptors had to climb to the summit to begin their days work.
Atlas Obscura

A Mysterious Cézanne Portrait Was Hiding Under the Layers of a Still Life

Last spring, the Cincinnati Art Museum held a special exhibition showcasing works by five young French artists, who, in the 1860s, used the still life genre to experiment with new painting techniques. One of those artists was famed Post-Impressionist Paul Cézanne, and the exhibition included Still Life With Bread and Eggs, one of his earliest masterpieces and part of the museum’s permanent collection. While the gallery was being rearranged, Serena Urry, the chief conservator, decided it would be a good idea to bring it down to the conservation lab for some cleaning. It wasn’t an unusual thing to do, but what she found was anything but routine.
CINCINNATI, OH
Interesting Engineering

Notre Dame de Paris' Never Ending Run of Bad Luck

When the cornerstone of Notre Dame was laid in the presence of Pope Alexander III and King Louis VII in 1163, they wanted the cathedral to signify Paris’ economic, intellectual, and cultural power. Although neither of them would live to see the end of its construction, the cathedral has unarguably become one of the most memorable landmarks of France, only surpassed by the Eiffel Tower.

