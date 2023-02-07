ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving

By Nicole Ganglani
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6jwY_0ketiwkE00

It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dalp_0ketiwkE00
Russell Westbrook, LeBron James

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nobody was more disappointed than LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt to acquire Kyrie Irving

The Lakers’ superstar has made his feelings known via a Taylor Swift-esque lyric tweet he sent out after it was announced that Irving was headed to the Dallas Mavericks instead. Then a few hours after, James went on air via ESPN and reiterated that he was indeed disappointed that he won’t be reuniting with his fellow teammate.

After that clip made its rounds on social media, it seems Ray Westbrook, brother of Russell Westbrook , sent out a cryptic tweet in response to James for publicly vouching for Irving.

It’s a cold world

It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has now gone south. Both players went from thinking they would thrive together in the purple and gold to no longer wanting to play with each other in a span of one season.

It’s hard not to feel for Brodie in this scenario as he was recruited by James only to be left hanging after hearing how much the 4-time champion wants to reunite with Irving. So it makes sense why Ray Westbrook would tweet something like this to back his brother up.

As for James, he knows that he’s at the tail end of his career and believes that as someone who’s still playing at a high level, he deserves to compete for championships. The experiment with Westbrook was a failure and it makes sense why he’d want to move on from it as soon as possible.

If anything, the blame should be on the Lakers organization for holding on to their assets and continuing this partnership between James and Westbrook, which they knew was a disastrous fit since last season. As a result, it’s hard not to imagine that there’s a huge tension between both players.

What’s next for the Lakers?

Now that the Lakers missed out on Irving, all eyes are on their plan B. Their goal, as it has been since the summer, is to unload Westbrook’s contract, which teams around the league are demanding their draft picks for. So right now, look out for teams such as the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and even the Toronto Raptors in potential trades for the Lakers, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha .

As of writing, Los Angeles has exactly four days left to determine their faith this season. Only time will tell if they want to prolong Westbrook’s tenure in Los Angeles or if, like James and Westbrook, they’re ready to move on.

Comments / 85

Donnie Lewis
2d ago

Lebron signed a 2 year extension not waiting to see if Lakers Management was going to make any moves.He needs to stop complaining and play with the players he got.Once he signed that extension he should not get any sympathy.

Reply
14
standtall
2d ago

LeBron only way you can win if you stack your squad with all star caliber players you got Westbrook and Anthony Davis all stars in their own right go play and win

Reply(1)
9
Nathaniel Melton
1d ago

All these players are filthy rich they will be retiring in a few years. Don't forget it's all about the money not the game but money.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy