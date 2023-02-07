Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving

It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody was more disappointed than LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt to acquire Kyrie Irving

The Lakers’ superstar has made his feelings known via a Taylor Swift-esque lyric tweet he sent out after it was announced that Irving was headed to the Dallas Mavericks instead. Then a few hours after, James went on air via ESPN and reiterated that he was indeed disappointed that he won’t be reuniting with his fellow teammate.

After that clip made its rounds on social media, it seems Ray Westbrook, brother of Russell Westbrook , sent out a cryptic tweet in response to James for publicly vouching for Irving.

It’s a cold world

It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has now gone south. Both players went from thinking they would thrive together in the purple and gold to no longer wanting to play with each other in a span of one season.

It’s hard not to feel for Brodie in this scenario as he was recruited by James only to be left hanging after hearing how much the 4-time champion wants to reunite with Irving. So it makes sense why Ray Westbrook would tweet something like this to back his brother up.

As for James, he knows that he’s at the tail end of his career and believes that as someone who’s still playing at a high level, he deserves to compete for championships. The experiment with Westbrook was a failure and it makes sense why he’d want to move on from it as soon as possible.

If anything, the blame should be on the Lakers organization for holding on to their assets and continuing this partnership between James and Westbrook, which they knew was a disastrous fit since last season. As a result, it’s hard not to imagine that there’s a huge tension between both players.

What’s next for the Lakers?

Now that the Lakers missed out on Irving, all eyes are on their plan B. Their goal, as it has been since the summer, is to unload Westbrook’s contract, which teams around the league are demanding their draft picks for. So right now, look out for teams such as the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and even the Toronto Raptors in potential trades for the Lakers, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha .

As of writing, Los Angeles has exactly four days left to determine their faith this season. Only time will tell if they want to prolong Westbrook’s tenure in Los Angeles or if, like James and Westbrook, they’re ready to move on.