Stanford Research Finds Global Wetlands Losses Are Overestimated
A Stanford-led study finds global wetlands losses are overestimated, despite high losses in many regions. Sometime this spring or summer, the Supreme Court is expected to issue a case ruling that will legally define whether federal protections should be extended to wetlands outside of navigable waters. The justices might consider reading a new Stanford-led study that finds, although wetlands remain threatened in many parts of the world – including the U.S., which accounts for more losses than any other country – global losses of wetlands have likely been overestimated. Published Feb. 8 in Nature, the study’s findings could help better explain the causes and impacts of wetland loss, enabling more informed plans to protect or restore ecosystems crucial for human health and livelihoods.
Fifteen Million People Threatened by Glacial Flooding
Fifteen million people around the world are at risk from flooding caused by glacial lakes, with just four countries accounting for more than half of those exposed. An international team of scientists led by Newcastle University, UK, has produced the first global assessment of areas at greatest risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and identified priority areas for mitigation.
Antibiotic Breakthrough: The Power of a Plant-Derived Toxin
A powerful plant-derived toxin with a unique way of killing harmful bacteria has been identified as one of the most promising new antibiotics in decades. Albicidin, a new antibiotic, is produced by the plant pathogen Xanthomonas albilineans, responsible for causing sugar cane’s destructive leaf scald disease. The toxin is believed to aid the pathogen’s spread by attacking the plant. Albicidin has been shown to be highly effective against harmful bacteria, including drug-resistant superbugs such as E. coli and S. aureus.
Cancer Conundrum Solved: Researchers Unravel a Population of ‘Cheating’ Cells
The study provides answers to multiple conundrums about cancer, while also uncovering new areas for further research. Scientists at the University of Connecticut Health, Yale University, and Johns Hopkins University have discovered that certain cancer cells possess the ability to evade limitations caused by oxygen deprivation, enabling the cancer cells to continue to grow.
Biosensors Change the Way Toxic Water Contamination Is Detected
Social scientist and synthetic biologist collaborate to tackle a global challenge. Scientists from Northwestern University have collaborated on the implementation of an accurate, low-cost, and easy-to-use test for detecting toxic levels of fluoride in water. The new biosensor device developed at Northwestern has been field tested in rural Kenya, providing...
Climate Change Could Cause an Ocean “Disaster”
Strong warming causes the deep overturning circulation to collapse. The University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists have found that the Atlantic and Southern oceans’ deep circulation patterns are slowing down due to climate-driven heating of seawater. If this continues, the ocean’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be greatly hindered, intensifying the effects of global warming.
Recovering “Hidden Knowledge” – How an Asthma Medication Could Restore Memories
Students often sacrifice sleep to study for exams, but lack of sleep can negatively impact memory. Now, University of Groningen neuroscientist Robbert Havekes has found that sleep deprivation hinders recall, not retention of information. Havekes and his team used optogenetics and the drug roflumilast to make “hidden knowledge” obtained while sleep-deprived accessible again days later. Their findings were recently published in the journal Current Biology.
Scientists Discover Small Molecules That Successfully Target COVID Spike Proteins
Using Small Molecules To Keep SARS-CoV-2 Closed for Business. The infamous spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 help it bind to and enter human cells. Because of their important role in spreading infection, these spike proteins are one of the main targets for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. But those remedies gradually lose effectiveness when certain segments of the spike proteins mutate. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science that they have discovered small molecules that successfully target other segments that mutate less.
The Dark Cost of Being Toxic
The sequestration of plant toxins by monarch butterflies results in decreased visibility of warning signals. Aposematism in animals: the more toxic, the more striking the color?. Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) feed on milkweeds from the genus Asclepias as caterpillars, storing the plant’s toxic cardenolide poisons in their bodies for self-defense....
The Benefits of Polygamy: How Birds Avoid Harmful Mutations
According to a study led by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, bird species that engage in multiple sexual partnerships have fewer damaging mutations. This study, published in Evolution, provides the first evidence of how polygamy enhances the efficiency of natural selection in wild populations. The...
Harvard Study Links a Variety of Healthy Eating Patterns to a Lower Risk of Premature Death
A Harvard study finds healthy eating patterns lower risk of premature death. Researchers discovered participants who followed at least one of four healthy eating patterns had reduced risk of death from any cause, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease, compared to those with lower adherence. The study is consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for America, which recommends multiple healthy eating patterns.
Researchers Discover a Previously Unknown Cellular Component Inside Neurons That We Use To Perceive Smell
Umeå University researchers in Sweden have uncovered a previously unidentified cellular component, an organelle, within neurons that play a role in our sense of smell. This discovery could have implications for future studies on the diminished sense of smell, a common symptom of COVID-19. “A prerequisite for finding a...
Startling New Neurological Disease Discovered by NIH Scientists
The rare new disease could provide insights into how the cell’s recycling system contributes to a healthy brain. Three children with the condition, two siblings and an unrelated child, were identified by scientists from NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP). The three children all had issues with motor coordination and speech, and one child had abnormalities in the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in complex movement among other functions. Additionally, the children all had mutations in both copies of the ATG4D gene.
Researchers Uncover a Simple Question That Could Help Determine Your Risk of Death
Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have discovered a connection between the risk of functional disability or death in older adults and the distance they are willing to walk or cycle to reach common destinations (such as a friend’s house or a supermarket). As they age, physical or cognitive...
