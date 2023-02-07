Read full article on original website
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
Astar Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will ASTR Price Hit $0.2 Soon?
© Reuters. Astar Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will ASTR Price Hit $0.2 Soon?. Bullish Astar (ASTR) price prediction ranges from $0.05 to $0.2. Analysis suggests that Astar (ASTR) price might reach above $0.2 soon. Astar (ASTR)’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.0399. Aside from Bitcoin (BTC) and...
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
investing.com
BTC Falls Below Resistance, Indicators Show Possible Bear Season
© Reuters. BTC Falls Below Resistance, Indicators Show Possible Bear Season. Santiment announced that the prices of crypto and equities have declined. BTC is currently struggling to stay afloat above the 200 EMA. RSI, BBP, and CMF could show signs of the bear season for BTC. Analyzing the current...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
investing.com
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
investing.com
Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts
© Reuters Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts. Kraken has agreed to pay $30 million in fines and close its crypto-staking services as part of a settlement with the SEC. The crypto community has been outraged by the...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
investing.com
Oil falls belatedly on U.S. stock build, but dollar dip saves bulls’ hide
Investing.com -- Oil’s fundamentals-defying rally came to a stop on Thursday. But a drop in the dollar prevented a harder selloff in crude contracts that bucked beefy stockpile builds across the U.S. petroleum complex last week. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 41...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
investing.com
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s head of advanced solutions Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon's Demissie said,...
investing.com
Church & Dwight's growth strategy makes it a top pick: Oppenheimer
Investing.com -- Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD), the maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and Waterpik personal care devices, has a growth strategy driven by deals and remains on the outlook for opportunities, according to analysts at Oppenheimer. The analysts put the consumer product company back on its...
investing.com
Newell Brands CEO Saligram to retire; forecasts 2023 results below estimates
(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said its top boss Ravi Saligram will retire effective May 16 and forecast annual results below analysts' estimates, sending the Sharpie maker's shares down 11% in premarket trading. The company on Friday named its current President Chris Peterson as its next chief executive officer. Newell...
