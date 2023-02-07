Read full article on original website
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster, De Jong
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport -...
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC
Zecira Musovic: Chelsea keeper signs new deal at Women's Super League champions
Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021. "Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here,"...
Carlos Corberán signs new West Brom deal to rule himself out of Leeds move
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberán has signed a contract extension to rule himself out of the running for the vacant Leeds job
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
BBC
Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
BBC
Manchester City: Former captain Vincent Kompany 'sceptical' of critics
Former captain Vincent Kompany says he is "very sceptical" of people "pointing fingers" at Manchester City after the club was charged by the Premier League with breaking financial rules. The Premier League champions have been charged with 115 breaches of the competition's financial rules following a four-year investigation. In a...
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
BBC
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers win to set up fifth-round tie with Leeds United
Fulham saw off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. Harry Wilson's early goal put a much-changed Fulham side in control of the fourth-round replay, with the winger slotting his effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after he was teed up by Carlos Vinícius.
Tony Mowbray: 'We’re trying to take Sunderland back to the Premier League and we'll fight for every ball'
Tony Mowbray has promised Sunderland supporters that they will give everything to restore the club to the Premier League.
BBC
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Report: Manchester City Set To Hire Lord Pannick KC
As Manchester City try to defend themselves against the charges that the Premier League have given them they are going to bring one of the leading barristers in of the generation, Lord Pannick KC.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
