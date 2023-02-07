Read full article on original website
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
Watch: Fernando Torres Has His Say, Gerrard or Lampard?
The former Liverpool striker has revealed his decision on the Gerrard vs Lampard debate, as well as Anfield vs Stamford Bridge
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion head coach signs new contract until end of 2026-27
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has lost just three Championship games since arriving in October, has signed a new deal to the end of the 2026-27 season.
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
BBC
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
Tony Mowbray on Chris Rigg: 'He'll get wellied into anyone - it's what he does'
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg could get a home debut against Fulham in the FA Cup replay.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Report: Manchester City Want To Strengthen Their Midfield With Declan Rice
Manchester City want to have a strong transfer market this upcoming summer as they want to rebuild their midfield and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is one player they are reportedly looking at.
Liverpool Exploring Move for €100M Attacker
Liverpool has reportedly entered the race to sign highly-rated French attacker in the summer transfer window, a deal that could cost upwards of €100m
Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January
Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
SB Nation
Potential Julian Ward Replacement Set to Be Available in the Summer
Along with both performances and results on the pitch failing to live up to the massive expectations set by the unprecedented success of the preceding half decade, this season has seen Liverpool appear a club in disarray off the pitch as well. First, the man set to replace the stellar...
6 Nations: Scotland seeks consistency vs much-changed Wales
We’ve been here before with Scotland. An opening-round win over England in the Six Nations has sparked chatter about whether this, finally, could be the year the Scots put up a genuine challenge for a first title triumph this century. Indeed, it happened in each of the last two...
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
