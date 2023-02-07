Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Argo Blockchain CEO, Interim Chairman Peter Wall steps down
Argo Blockchain CEO and Interim Chairman Peter Wall has stepped down from his role at the mining firm to pursue other opportunities. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm announced on Feb. 9 that it will start the search for a permanent CEO as Peter Wall steps down from his role. In...
theblock.co
Crypto protection startup Coincover raises $30 million
Digital assets protection firm Coincover has raised $30 million in a round led by Foundation Capital. The UK-based startup raised a $9.2 million Series A in July 2021. Crypto protection startup Coincover has secured $30 million in funding in a round led by Foundation Capital. Coincover provides protection and insurance-backed...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Binance exec suggests an audit of the world's largest crypto exchange is still a ways off amid calls for greater transparency after FTX disaster
Binance may be a ways off from a full financial audit amid calls for transparency after the fallout of rival crypto exchange FTX, according to the company's Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong. The digital asset exchange, which accounted for 60% of trading volumes last year, wants to hire an auditor to...
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain and AI are Not Complementary
Artificial intelligence is all the rage right now – fueled by the novelty of ChatGPT, an application that helps provide the masses with a concrete example of what is possible today, along with a look into the future. Blockchain has been the new shiny for years now and distributed ledger technology aims to reduce friction in transactions, or disintermediate interactions altogether in a “trustless” process.
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as securities. Armstrong believes the ban will stifle the growth of crypto in the U.S. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase,...
fanthatracks.com
Assuming A Fundamental Part In the Acquisition Of Bitcoin?
Bitcoin cryptocurrency funding is a crucial part of its system because the value keeps changing, and it is all because of the changes in the market and the fluctuations in the coin’s demand. Some investors want to know the elements that play a significant part in contemplating Bitcoin funding in the coming year. It is always told to the investors, especially those new to the business, that they should go through it. In addition, a secure trading platform like trading bot is essential to become a better trader.
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange will not allow USD transfers from February 08 2023
Binance Expressed: “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers. Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible. All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected.”. In...
investing.com
Newell Brands CEO Saligram to retire; forecasts 2023 results below estimates
(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said its top boss Ravi Saligram will retire effective May 16 and forecast annual results below analysts' estimates, sending the Sharpie maker's shares down 11% in premarket trading. The company on Friday named its current President Chris Peterson as its next chief executive officer. Newell...
China Supports Blockchain Development, Continues Crackdown On Cryptocurrencies
The Chinese government is setting its sights on blockchain technology with the establishment of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. What Happened: The centre based in Beijing will focus on developing key technologies and industrial applications within the realm of blockchain. Quoting an article by the state-run Beijing Daily, South...
Crypto Mom Lambasts SEC Over Kraken Staking Decision And $30 Million Fine
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce disagreed with the regulator’s move to shut down Kraken’s staking service. Pierce noted that the decision was not a fair way of regulating the crypto industry and that digital asset staking models differ. Kraken was ordered to shut down its staking service for U.S....
investing.com
Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete
© Reuters. Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete. Shares of military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) are plunging 12% in pre-open trading Friday after the U.S. Army announced the company had lost the $7 billion recompete contract for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to AM General.
CoinTelegraph
Chiliz launches layer-1 blockchain to expand fan token ecosystem
Five years from its inception, fan token platform Chiliz has launched its own layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain ecosystem to support its growth. Chiliz’s fan token ecosystem has long been powered by Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, but the validation of the Chiliz 2.0 blockchain genesis block sees the ecosystem shift to its own layer 1.
