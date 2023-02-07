ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Average UK house price is more than £12,000 below August peak – index

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEAZP_0keteFer00

The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to an index.

Halifax said the typical property value remained largely unchanged in January 2023 at £281,684, compared with December 2022.

It recorded 0.0% house price growth in January month-on-month, following monthly decreases of 1.3% in December and 2.4% in November.

Property values increased by 1.9% annually – the lowest level recorded over the past three years.

We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost-of-living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market

Kim Kinnaird, Halifax Mortgages

Back in August, the average UK house price was £293,992.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “The average house price is now around £12,500 (4.2%) below its peak in August last year, though it still remains some £5,000 higher than in January 2022 (£276,483).

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost-of-living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years.

“As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand.

“For those looking to get on or up the housing ladder, confidence may improve beyond the near-term.

“Lower house prices and the potential for interest rates to peak below the level being anticipated last year should lead to an improvement in home buying affordability over time.”

The slowdown in annual house price growth is reflected in most nations and regions across the UK, Halifax said.

The bank’s regional figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transactions due to smaller sample sizes.

This means they are not directly comparable to the annual house price growth rate for the UK as a whole for the month of January.

A month without a fall in house prices brings some much-needed stability to the property market

Nicky Stevenson, Fine & Country

The annual rate of house price growth in Wales slowed from 6.0% in December to 2.0% in January, with a new average house price there of £210,275, down by nearly £14,000 from a peak of £224,210 in August.

The South West of England has also seen annual house price growth slow considerably, to 2.7% in January compared with 6.0% in December.

The average house price in the South West has dipped below £300,000 for the first time since March last year.

In Northern Ireland and Scotland the pace of annual growth has eased more slowly, Halifax said.

In Northern Ireland, annual house price growth eased from 7.1% in December to 6.9% in January and in Scotland it slowed from 3.3% in December to 2.4% in January.

In London, house prices stalled in January, with 0.0% growth, compared with a 2.9% increase in December.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Some discretionary demand has disappeared but most buyers need to move and have accepted the fact that a 13-year period of ultra-low rates is over.

“As budgets adjust to higher rates, we think prices will fall by 5% this year but offers are still exceeding the asking price in some areas.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: “A month without a fall in house prices brings some much-needed stability to the property market, and will likely encourage more sellers to put their homes up for sale ahead of the traditionally busy springtime.”

While the days of sub-1% fixes are long gone, rates are beginning to look more palatable for borrowers

Mark Harris, SPF Private Clients

Mark Harris , chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “There is encouraging news on the mortgage front with fixed-rate pricing continuing to edge downwards.

“While the days of sub-1% fixes are long gone, rates are beginning to look more palatable for borrowers, which should be a welcome boost for the housing market and encourage more to take the plunge.”

Steven Morris, director at Bristol-based mortgage broker, Advantage Financial Solutions, said: “Though the property market is still under pressure, the fixed-rate mortgage price war currently raging and the fact prices were flat in January shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Every time we apply for a fixed-rate for a customer, within no time it’s cheaper elsewhere.”

Here are average house prices in January and the annual change, according to Halifax:

East Midlands , £234,946, 3.5%

– Eastern England, £333,426, 3.0%

– London, £530,396, 0.0%

– North East, £164,730, 3.1%

– North West, £222,715, 4.6%

– Northern Ireland, £183,935, 6.9%

– Scotland, £197,784, 2.4%

– South East, £387,716, 3.0%

– South West, £298,853, 2.7%

– Wales, £210,275, 2.0%

– West Midlands, £248,625, 5.9%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £201,242, 4.9%

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid-19 infections in England rise for first time in five weeks

Covid-19 levels in England have risen for the first time in five weeks, suggesting the virus is once again becoming more prevalent.Infections had been on a downward path since the start of the year, following a surge in the run-up to Christmas.But there are signs this trend has gone into reverse, with the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 also starting to climb.Not all parts of the UK are seeing an increase, however.Infections are continuing to fall in Northern Ireland, while the picture is unclear in Scotland and Wales.New data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show:▪️ infections increased in...
The Independent

NatWest pledges to stop providing loans for new oil and gas projects

NatWest Group has pledged to reduce lending to oil and gas firms amid new climate change initiatives due to be unveiled next week.The British banking giant said it would no longer provide reserve based loans to new customers for the purpose of financing oil and gas exploration, extraction and production.Reserve based lending is a specific type of financing used by upstream oil and gas companies.I hope this sends a strong signal that we are serious about ending the most harmful activity whilst financing the transitionDame Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest GroupThe announcement comes on the same day as a...
The Independent

Just 3% of people have missed work due to industrial action, survey suggests

Strikes have had little impact on people being able to work, figures have suggested.A wave of industrial action has been taking place in various sectors as disputes with the Government over pay and conditions rumble on.Almost half (43%) of adults surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated that such action is an important issue.The vast majority (97%) of working adults have not missed work as a result of the strikes, with just 3% saying they had, the ONS said.We asked about missed work because of industrial action:▪️ 3% of working adults said that they had missed work▪️ 97%...
The Independent

Hunt plays down hopes of more help with energy bills in April

Jeremy Hunt has played down hopes ministers will reverse plans to raise energy bills from April after the UK narrowly avoided recession.The chancellor warned the economy was not out of the woods yet after growth flatlined in the last three months of last year. The preliminary estimate meant the UK did not meet the technical definition of a recession - two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP). But while Mr Hunt said the figures showed an underlying resilience he added “we are not out of the woods. Inflation is still much too high and it is...
The Independent

We give out £2.7m in grants as our total raised hits £4m

The total raised by The Independent’s cost of living appeal in partnership with the Evening Standard has passed the £4m mark – with more than two-thirds of this amount already given out in grants to charities helping the most disadvantaged people across the UK.With food, energy and water prices continuing to rise, charity bosses hailed our appeal as “a game changer” that will support people left behind by the cost of living crisis while struggling parents called it “a godsend”. Our grants will provide winter help, such as food, fuel vouchers, warm places to meet, activities for young people and...
The Independent

Queen Consort asked to set up royal playdate with Princess Charlotte

The Queen Consort played matchmaker when she promised a little girl she would pass on her note requesting a playdate with Princess Charlotte.Camilla made her pledge to eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, an experience she described as a privilege and honour.The organisation, based in Battersea, also provides a range of services for the community from education tuition to counselling and the Queen Consort tried her hand at some of the workshops on offer, making a scented candle and signing a painting.When she joined members of a lunch...
The Independent

What India’s discovery of first ever lithium deposits means for country

Significant lithium reserves have been found in India for the first time in an important discovery that bodes well for the south Asian giant’s plans to transition into clean energy and its push for electric vehicles.Lithium is a rare mineral that is highly reactive, lightweight and can store large amounts of energy in a compact space, making it the ideal material for use in batteries.The demand for lithium has grown globally as countries race to reduce carbon emissions and switch to clean energy. Energy storage, thus, plays a crucial role.India has so far remained dependent on foreign supplies for...
The Independent

Workers ‘told on Friday afternoons if they are working the weekend’ to strike

Workers who refuel naval ships will stage a series of strikes in a row over rotas.Unite members employed by Serco at the Devonport dockyard in Plymouth will take industrial action every weekend from Friday until the end of April.Under the current rota system, Unite said workers are not told if they will be working over the weekend until Friday afternoon.Our members employed by Serco at Devonport have the union’s unfailing support in their fight for fairness and decencySharon Graham, Unite general secretaryGeneral secretary Sharon Graham said: “Serco should be totally ashamed of introducing an impossible roster which means workers don’t...
The Independent

Girl, 7, who eats so little ‘you can see her ribcage’ among children needing help in cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis is having a deeply damaging impact on children’s play, with parents living on the breadline electing to cut back on children’s leisure activities, according to a west London community group.Susan Rudnik, founder and CEO of Latimer Community Art Therapy (LCAT), which provides art psychotherapy in 16 schools and runs a community centre on the Henry Dickens estate for children living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower, said: “The impact of tightening budgets means many parents cannot afford to take their children anywhere that is not free.”The 45-year-old arts psychotherapist who also lectures at Goldsmith’s, University...
The Independent

University strikes dates: When UCU strikes are planned in February and March 2023

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been confirmed.Over 2.5 million students will be affected by the strikes, which was called by the University and College Union (UCU).They join the nurses, ambulance workers and train workers who have been walking out of work in respective disputes over pay and terms and conditions.The first university walkout was on 1 February, and university staff took action again yesterday.On February 3, the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) - which represents university...
The Independent

Doddie Weir’s family vow to find cure for motor neurone disease

The family of Doddie Weir have spoken of their determination to find a cure for motor neurone disease as his son said “it’s bigger than just dad”.Former Scotland rugby star Weir died in November aged 52 after a six-year battle with the disease.Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday, Kathy Weir told of the importance of continuing her late husband’s mission to further research into motor neurone disease (MND) through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.Weir launched the charity in 2017 to boost research into the condition.She said: “We will find a cure for MND. Doddie might not be here now but...
The Independent

Scotland out to make family of ‘inspirational’ Doddie Weir proud – Jamie Ritchie

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie is determined to get his hands on the Doddie Weir Cup on Saturday and make the former lock’s family proud by leading the national team to victory over Wales in their first home match since his death.Weir lost his six-year battle with motor neurone disease on November 26, a week after the Scots’ last outing at BT Murrayfield against Argentina and just a fortnight after he had presented the match ball ahead of the showdown with New Zealand.The first Test match in Edinburgh since his passing is this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Wales, a...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis urges Britons to avoid ‘tragic’ mistake

Martin Lewis has warned the British public to avoid making the “tragic” mistake of forgetting to redeem cost of living payment vouchers.While some will see their £200 energy support sum paid out directly through their electricity supplier, that isn’t the case for everyone.Those who are on pre-pay energy plans, he explained, will be given vouchers to help with their cost of living.“Often the most vulnerable people haven’t redeemed them and it’s absolutely tragic for October and November,” he said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Martin Lewis: Jeremy Hunt must halt ‘frightening’ energy bill hikeMartin Lewis details water meter tip that could help you save on billsMartin Lewis warns low interest rate may never return
The Independent

New Zealand keyring could be vital in identifying human bones found next to railway

Police probing the mysterious discovery of human bones near a railway line have released personal items in a bid to identify the remains.British Transport Police officers were called to Brackley Park in Hull on December 7 2022, after reports that human bones had been discovered.Specialist teams conducted a search of the scene and found the skeletal remains of one person, who is estimated to have been there for over seven years.Following the results of a post-mortem exam and extensive forensic enquiries, officers have said they are now looking to identify the person so they can inform their family.The bones are...
The Independent

Princess of Wales pulls tyre in gruelling training exercise

Princess Kate tried her hand at tyre pulling during her trip to a Derby school to meet British Army polar hero, Captain Preet Chandi.The princess was a patron of Preet Chandi ‘s solo expedition across Antarctica, which she completed last January.This video shows Kate pulling two 44lb tyres that were attached to a harness that was fashioned to help Chandi’s training.It was designed to simulate the weight of her sledge to help prepare her for the challenge ahead of her.Kate also met with students at Landau Forte College.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis urges Britons to avoid ‘tragic’ mistakeGrandfather builds replica Spitfire from scratch in garden shedLego launches massive 6,000-piece Lord of the Rings Rivendell set
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy