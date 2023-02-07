ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail fares to fluctuate based on demand in trial scheme

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFDNM_0keteEm800

Rail fares will fluctuate based on demand under a trial to be announced by Transport Secretary Mark Harper .

The cost of travel on some London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services will be more or less expensive depending on how many seats have been filled.

This is an attempt to better manage capacity while also raising revenue, the Department for Transport said.

Mr Harper will set out an extension of pay-as-you-go ticketing for train journeys across south-east England.

He will also confirm plans to expand single leg pricing, which has been trialled by LNER – a publicly owned operator – since 2020.

That means a single fare will always be half the cost of a return.

Currently, an off-peak single between Durham and London, for example, costs just £1 less than a return.

Many one-way fares will be almost halved as a result of the reform, according to the DfT.

Delivering the annual George Bradshaw address to rail industry leaders in central London on Tuesday night, Mr Harper will provide an update on the future of Great British Railways – a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways – and how it will work alongside the private sector as “a guiding mind to co-ordinate the entire network”.

He is expected to say: “Today I am setting out the Government’s long-term vision for the future of our railways.

“The industry’s road to recovery after Covid has been tough, with reform badly needed to win back that lost passenger revenue while putting customers first.

“Today’s announcement is the latest example of this Government taking bold decisions and getting on with the job.

“Growing the economy is rightly one of the Prime Minister’s top five priorities, and the measures I announce today will unleash more competition, innovation and growth in an important sector of our economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pilots miraculously walk away unharmed after Boeing 737 crash in Western Australia

A flight crew has walked away with only minor injuries after a Boeing 737 crashed in Australia on Monday, with one aviation analyst calling it “simply amazing”.The emergency services aircraft had been tackling wildfires in Fitzgerald River National Park, outside Perth, when it was downed in the area.Flight N619SW, operated by aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, had taken off from Busselton Airport at 3.32pm local time, with the crash occuring less than an hour later, at around 4.15pm.The reason for the crash is unclear at present.In a statement, Coulson Aviation said both pilots had “walked away from the accident” before...
The Independent

Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?

The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight. Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened. Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre. The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe...
The Independent

‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told

A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70,  gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
The Independent

Andrew Tate: Romanian police ‘plan to sell influencer’s £4.8 million Bugatti’

Romanian authorities are reportedly planning on selling Andrew Tate's multi-million Bugatti if he is convicted.The misogynistic social media influencer and former kickboxer was arrested over human trafficking and rape charges. Several of Tate's luxury cars were seized by authorities in the aftermath of his arrest in December. It is believed that the Bugatti in question, reported by news outlets to be worth $4.8 million, is the one he used to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg with before his arrest. This video details the reports surrounding the supercar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam workAndrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam workAndrew Tate shouts ‘you will find out the truth soon’ as he leaves Romania court
The Independent

Pilot mistakenly sends plane into steep descent after losing ‘situational awareness’ just after take-off

A pilot mistakenly sent a plane into a steep descent after losing “situational awareness” shortly after take-off.The incident happened onboard Qatar Airways flight QR161 from Doha to Copenhagen on 10 January, The Aviation Herald reported.After taking off at 2am, the Boeing 787 started losing altitude only a minute later, when the plane was at 1,850ft. According to FlightRadar24 tracking data, the aircraft then suddenly dropped 1,000ft in 24 seconds. At 1,600ft the aircraft was cleared to its next waypoint on the flight path. It is thought that at this stage of the flight, the first officer tried to turn manually,...
The Independent

‘Strange’ Russian satellite blows up into cloud of debris – report

A division of the US space force has confirmed that a “strange” Russian satellite blew up last month, creating a cloud of debris that added to the junk already cluttering space.The 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian satellite Cosmos 2499 blew up on 4 January at an altitude of about 1170km, adding that the space force division is tracking 85 associated pieces of the debris.US satellite trackers had reportedly catalogued the Russian satellite as a piece of debris initially after it was launched in 2014 but later labelled it as the payload Cosmos 2499.Earlier news...
The Independent

Diabetes breakthrough brings world closer to life without insulin

Scientists have identified a protein that they say could replace insulin therapy for people with diabetes.A research team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been working on an alternative approach to insulin for several years, based on the S100A9 protein. The protein – tested on diabetic mice - can significantly improve metabolism rate and regulate blood glucose, lipids and ketones, a chemical produced by the liver when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to turn glucose into energy.The study has also discovered an anti-inflammatory effect triggered by the protein, which could be used to treat inflammatory disorders elsewhere.Insulin...
The Independent

Energy firms commit to no more forced prepayment meters for vulnerable customers

The Government said it has been assured by every energy company in Britain that they will follow the rules which forbid them to forcefully install prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable customers.The practice already goes against the rules, but there have been signs in recent weeks that not all suppliers are following the regulations.It is also unclear how big an impact the commitments to the Government will have.I think if prepayment meters have been incorrectly installed, that is not in compliance with the rules, and that is what the investigation ultimately concludes, then yes, then consumers have a right...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not 'proper'

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Scientists intend to put ‘traffic light’ system in space for satellites

Scientists intend to put a traffic light system in space to prevent collisions between satellites.The US government has recruited a company to help set up the traffic management system.It will track the movements of satellites and tip-off operators when they are on a collision course with one another or space junk.Scientists are able to remotely move the satellite routes.Around 8,000 satellites currently orbit Earth, but at least 33,000 are expected to be in orbit within the next 10 years.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech firstGrandfather builds replica WW2 Spitfire from scratch in garden shedUnique Volkswagen car-trailer hybrid unearthed in 1974 video
The Independent

What India’s discovery of first ever lithium deposits means for country

Significant lithium reserves have been found in India for the first time in an important discovery that bodes well for the south Asian giant’s plans to transition into clean energy and its push for electric vehicles.Lithium is a rare mineral that is highly reactive, lightweight and can store large amounts of energy in a compact space, making it the ideal material for use in batteries.The demand for lithium has grown globally as countries race to reduce carbon emissions and switch to clean energy. Energy storage, thus, plays a crucial role.India has so far remained dependent on foreign supplies for...
The Independent

Face-scanning technology to replace passports at Frankfurt airport

Face-scan recognition is set to replace passports for travellers passing through Frankfurt Airport.The German aviation hub will trial full biometric processing for passengers who wish to use it.Working with aviation IT provider Sita and technology and electronics company NEC, the airport will be rolling out the tech from this spring.It will be introduced all the way from check-in to boarding gates at all terminals.The biometric tech will be available for any airlines operating out of Frankfurt that wish to use it, and passengers can opt in by enrolling at a counter and then going through automated security and boarding gates....
The Independent

2 powerful quakes link Turkey, Japan and Syria in suffering

Mountains of rubble and twisted metal. Death on an unimaginable scale. Grief. Rage. Relief at having survived. What's left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers over a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on? Similarities between the calamity unfolding this week in Turkey and Syria and the triple disaster that hit northern Japan in 2011 may offer a glimpse of what the region could face in the years ahead. They're linked by the sheer enormity of the collective psychological trauma, of the loss of...
The Independent

Hunt plays down hopes of more help with energy bills in April

Jeremy Hunt has played down hopes ministers will reverse plans to raise energy bills from April after the UK narrowly avoided recession.The chancellor warned the economy was not out of the woods yet after growth flatlined in the last three months of last year. The preliminary estimate meant the UK did not meet the technical definition of a recession - two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP). But while Mr Hunt said the figures showed an underlying resilience he added “we are not out of the woods. Inflation is still much too high and it is...
The Independent

Just 3% of people have missed work due to industrial action, survey suggests

Strikes have had little impact on people being able to work, figures have suggested.A wave of industrial action has been taking place in various sectors as disputes with the Government over pay and conditions rumble on.Almost half (43%) of adults surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated that such action is an important issue.The vast majority (97%) of working adults have not missed work as a result of the strikes, with just 3% saying they had, the ONS said.We asked about missed work because of industrial action:▪️ 3% of working adults said that they had missed work▪️ 97%...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy