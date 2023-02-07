ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWVrf_0keteC0g00

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as the head coach of Leeds United after seven games without a Premier League victory.

The American football manager lost his job the day after his team’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 5 February.

Marsch was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa ’s replacement last February and helped keep the side in the Premier League last season.

He leaves the club sitting in 17th place in the table just one goal above the relegation zone.

Related
sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
The Independent

Chelsea draw Lyon, Arsenal face Bayern Munich in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea will play holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich in a tough draw for both English teams.Both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed as group winners, but the Blues were handed a nightmare draw against European champions Lyon - who were thumped 5-1 at home by Arsenal in October and finished as runners-up in Group C.If Chelsea defeat the eight-time winners and progress they will face last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Italian Serie A leaders Roma in the semi-finals.Arsenal, who trail Chelsea in the Women’s Super League title race, were put in the other...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: It made sense to give players two days off after Wolves defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it made sense not to see his players for two days in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s dismal defeat at Wolves.The Reds boss admits he left the club’s AXA complex on Sunday – having given the squad two days off – in an “average mood” following the previous day’s 3-0 reverse at Molineux.But with their next match not until Monday’s visit of Everton for the 242nd Merseyside derby, Klopp believed the best option was to give everyone some breathing space.Back in training 👊 pic.twitter.com/sfClKafKcE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2023“In Germany this question would...
The Independent

Manchester City charges prove FFP is real, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted Financial Fair Play is “real” after Premier League rivals Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged rule breaches.City, who have steadfastly denied wrongdoing, could face stringent sanctions if they are found to have broken spending regulations by an independent commission.However the Magpies, who have invested more than £250million in new signings since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium took charge at St James’ Park in October 2021, have repeatedly pointed to the profit and sustainability rules under which they have to work having been labelled by some as the world’s richest club.Asked about those...
The Independent

Sheffield Wednesday cleared after complaints of overcrowding in Newcastle tie

A review of matchday operations at Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s home FA Cup tie against Newcastle last month has found “all aspects” of stadium safety were met.Sheffield City Council and Wednesday commissioned a review after complaints of overcrowding and a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane end, where 4,500 Newcastle fans saw their side lose the third-round tie 2-1.Wednesday said in a statement: “A review at Hillsborough Stadium over concerns about crowd movements has concluded, stating that all aspects of safety at the stadium complied fully with the club’s safety certificate.“Minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday...
The Independent

Diogo Jota nears Liverpool return as Jurgen Klopp provides Virgil van Dijk update

Virgil van Dijk is losing his race to be fit for Monday’s Merseyside derby while Liverpool could also be without Thiago Alcantara when they host Everton.But Diogo Jota should be in contention to make his first appearance since October while Roberto Firmino, who has not featured after the World Cup, could also be involved.Van Dijk suffered a thigh problem in January’s defeat to Brentford and, along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, is back in training.Along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, the centre-back is back in training.Forwards Jota and Firmino could add more attacking...
The Independent

Eddie Jones: Steve Borthwick right to say England weren’t good at anything

Eddie Jones admits that Steve Borthwick was “probably right” when stating he had inherited an England team that “weren’t good at anything”.Borthwick, who took over from Jones as head coach in December, offered the damning assessment following last Saturday’s 29-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat by Scotland at Twickenham.Jones was sacked after presiding over a dire 2022 and, having now taken charge of Australia, he accepts his attempts to enhance England’s attack created problems.“Well he’s probably right and that’s part of the problem,” Jones told the podcast EDDIE.“We were trying to morph a team that had had a very good set-piece...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

